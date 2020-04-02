WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have announced that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment.
Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.
“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.
The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.
Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.
“This was the exact right thing for the Trump Administration to do and they never should have said otherwise,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, said in a press release. “I joined my colleagues in calling for them to reverse and I’m glad they made the right decision. With this reversal, the Trump Administration will no longer be forcing this frustrating burden on retired seniors and individuals with disabilities.”
“This is the right decision and I’m glad the IRS is taking our advice. Forcing Social Security recipients to file tax returns would have been an unnecessary and burdensome delay. The American people need relief now, and the sooner we can get this cash into their hands, the better,” added U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.
