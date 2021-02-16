Snowy conditions led to two interstate accidents in Cumberland County Monday, according to Illinois State Police.
A white 2019 Chevrolet truck driven by John Cullota Jr., 49, of St. Charles, was traveling north on the interstate three miles south of Neoga when Cullota Jr. slowed out of caution for an Illinois Department of Transportation snowplow. Because of whiteout conditions from blowing snow, Brian McGrath, 41, of Dwight, who was driving a black 2021 Peterbilt truck-tractor semitrailer, was unable to see that the Chevy truck had slowed and struck it from behind at 3:59 p.m.
Cullota Jr. was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Another accident occurred on Interstate 70 in Greenup at 7:52 p.m.
Jeffery L. Harris, 48, of Belleville, was driving a green 2016 Peterbilt truck-tractor semitrailer west at milepost 112 in the right lane of traffic when a white 1998 Freightliner truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Raymond L. Riner, 72, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, traveling behind the Peterbilt semi struck it. Both units were traveling in snowy conditions.
Riner was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Riner was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
