Two people were taken to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital after a crash on Moccasin Road near CR 600 E in Effingham County Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident happened shortly after noon when a 1987 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Devon L. Morlan, 20, of St. Elmo, was westbound on Moccasin Road and a Ford F-150 driven by Ross E. Cornett, 51, of Altamont, was eastbound.
Heavy smoke from a hay bale fire was crossing both lanes, causing limited visibility for both drivers. The vehicles proceeded through the smoke and struck each other head on, police said.
Morlan was transported privately to the hospital while Cornett was taken by ambulance.
