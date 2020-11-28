EFFINGHAM — The pandemic may have thinned Black Friday crowds at big box stores this year, but it didn’t stop people from shopping small, local retailers on Small Business Saturday.
Now in its 11th year since being started as an American Express promotion, the day has grown into a bona fide retail holiday. Last year, $19.6 billion was spent at independent retailers and restaurants, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business and American Express.
Locally, businesses were ready as people shopped small.
Wild Rose in Effingham is made up of Wild Rose Boutique and Wild Rose Bridal, which opened its doors in February.
“We have been extremely lucky,” said Jaymee Weber, who manages Wild Rose Bridal. “We have brides drive three or four hours to see us. On the weekends, we can have 15 brides come in.”
The bridal store and boutique have something of a symbiotic relationship, with customers for one discovering the other once they learn about it, according to Weber.
Still, COVID-19 has been challenging for the store.
“We had a two-month shutdown,” said Whitney Phillips, who manages the boutique.
In that time, she’s learned to lean into online sales.
“I ship something every day,” said Phillips.
On Saturday, the store was busy, with people coming in and out throughout the morning and several brides having appointments in the upstairs bridal area. Phillips says that happens whenever there’s a holiday or promotional event.
Tabitha Welch brought in her sister, Brooke, for the first time on Saturday.
“I like it. I think it’s well set up and organized,” said Brooke as she was perusing a selection of tops.
“I feel like they have a great variety,” added Tabitha.
Wild Rose, which has nine other boutique locations, has been able to look to expanding this year once it found success with its new bridal enterprise. A second Wild Rose Bridal is set to open in Mount Carmel in December.
And Wild Rose isn’t the only business that’s found a way to grow business this year.
Al’s Tire Mart and Electronics expanded this year, including into some locations in Kentucky. It now has 12 locations, though only its flagship store in Effingham lives up to its name and has an auto center and electronics store.
The store opened in 1952, when Al Knabe started a gas station, which eventually turned into a tire store. When his sons, Tom and Mike Knabe, started working for the business, they brought in new ideas. Tom Knabe decided to start selling bag phones — the bulky precursor to modern cellphones — which eventually turned into the “Electronics” part of the store’s name.
Mike’s son, Joe Knabe, is the current president of the company. He started working for the business in 2012, when it had just two locations.
“This isn’t just a startup business that happened overnight. It was built with values over the years,” Knabe said.
This year, Knabe says that of the departments, the home theater department has done surprisingly well.
“There’s just new builds going out like crazy,” Knabe said. He attributes this to the COVID-19 pandemic. With more time at home and less money spent on activities like going out to movie theaters, people are more interested in building entertainment options into their own homes.
Knabe said what separates Al’s from Amazon or a big box store is that it has people who can help you pair screens with speakers and handle the installation.
Because they compete with big box stores, Al’s had promotions which began as early as last Monday and continued into this past weekend. Spreading out their sales helped them manage crowds and wait times.
“The longest we had someone wait was 45 minutes,” said Adam Lidy, who manages the Verizon store at Al’s Tire Mart and Electronics. Typically, the wait on Black Friday would have been closer to two hours.
“I had a lot of people say they’d come in Saturday,” said Kara Rosine, who works on the sales floor at Al’s.
Looking to the future, after a few years of rapid expansion, Knabe isn’t entirely sure what’s next.
“I told myself we wouldn’t grow in 2020, but we got four more doors,” he said. “I’d love to tell you where we’re going, but I have no idea.”
He attributes part of the store’s growth to his ability to stay agile.
Wild Rose and Al’s are just two of the 1,200 businesses in Effingham County. Norma Lansing, president of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, has been trying to find ways to support those businesses this weekend and into the holiday season.
“For a lot of them, this is the time when their bottom line goes from red to black,” said Lansing.
When asked what some of the biggest challenges are to small businesses right now, Lansing said, “Certainly now, the challenge is competing with the online shopping market.”
To help with this, she and the Chamber of Commerce have tried to promote local businesses online.
“We have two virtual shopping days,” she said. Those days, Nov. 21 and 28, featured Facebook events, special sales at local businesses, and a flood of promotions on the Chamber’s network of Facebook pages.
Lansing said the economic impact of supporting local businesses could be significant.
“We did a survey a couple years ago and calculated that if every household in Effingham County spent $5 per week for local, small business, it would generate $4 million for the community,” she said.
Though economics are important, local business operators are a little more focused on the people involved.
“You wouldn’t think in a retail job, you would be so important,” said Phillips.
She said people often come to her business looking for help on some of the most important days of their lives. She remembered one woman who came in to buy some clothes ahead of a vacation, and came back to tell her that she got engaged. Another customer called looking for help because she needed to find a dress for a loved one’s funeral.
“It makes a difference,” she said.
