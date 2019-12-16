EFFINGHAM — While it was a bit early according to the calendar, Effingham looked like winter had hit hard on Monday.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon, the area was seeing snowfall rates of an inch an hour accumulating around 3-5 inches of snow until the system moved.
Shimon was predicting that the heaviest snow would be done by 6 p.m. Monday.
Public Works employees, police and fire personnel and area towing services were among those who kept busy on Monday.
Effingham Fire Chief Bob Tutko said the department was dispatched to Interstate 57 in a stretch between mile markers 159 and 157 four times on Monday.
One that happened around noon Monday involved a decommissioned school bus and a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 57, just south of Fayette Avenue.
“The bus left the roadway and two people were treated-transported to St. Anthony Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Tutko. “Due to debris and location of vehicles, traffic was moving slowly on the west shoulder until we were able to open a second lane once Heartland Towing/Recovery was able to move the semi from the two outside lanes.”
There were three separate single-vehicle crashes that followed; two incidents involved no injuries but fire department crews provided transportation for the drivers/passengers back to Effingham in order to help Illinois State Police stay on patrol duties, Tutko said.
The accidents occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
With the heavy snow that was occurring during that time, all area Illinois Department of Transportation crews were busy with plowing and salting operations, so the fire department worked with Illinois State Police to keep traffic moving through the area.
Effingham Fire was assisted throughout the day by the Shumway Fire Protection District through a new automatic aid agreement designed to get resources to the scene faster on interstate and highway calls.
Around 5 p.m., Richard Kelly, owner of Interstate 70 Towing & Recovery, said a “tow ban” was put into place, which meant that no other tow vehicles would be called to the interstate due to the road conditions.
“It’s getting so dangerous out there,” said Kelly. “Visibility is getting bad and there is ice causing us issues.”
Kelly said calls had been nonstop since Sunday.
“It’s been busy,” said Kelly. “Yesterday about noon we started getting bombarded. It let up some between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and then it started up again. It’s been nonstop.”
While the tow ban will give his crew and others in the same business some rest, it might not sit well with stranded motorists.
“We’ve pulled between 18 to 20 cars, trucks and semis with trailers out,” said Kelly. “It’s time to get some rest. We can use it for sure.”
Kelly said the worst stretches of interstates seemed to be on the east side of Effingham from about mile marker 160 on I-70 to around the area of Farina on I-57.
Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester said his department had people on the road since 2 p.m. Sunday. The department has eight employees who are on 12-hour shifts until the the precipitation comes to an end.
He expects to have county highway mostly passable by midday Tuesday.
“We were ready for it,” Koester said. “The guys did a great job.”
