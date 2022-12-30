Contrary to recent rumors, the Richard E. Workman Complex will continue to honor the Medicare insurance program, Silver Sneakers, which allows senior citizens to utilize the recreational center’s facilities for free.
Some local senior citizens became concerned when the possibility of the Workman Complex discontinuing their participation with the Silver Sneakers program came up during a recent Effingham Park District Board meeting.
Steve Pickett, a local retiree who used to be on the Effingham Park District Board, said he and his wife regularly utilize the facilities at the Workman Complex through the Silver Sneakers program.
“That’s a program that the health providers provide to senior citizens like myself and hundreds of others in this county to keep themselves healthy,” Pickett said.
“The healthier we are, the less they have to pay.”
Pickett said he and his wife regularly use the facility where they walk and also where his wife takes part in workout classes.
Pickett explained that he and his wife are just a couple of the many seniors that utilize the facilities at the Workman Complex which include a swimming pool and a pickle ball program.
“When you go there, there is no doubt that the senior citizens are the largest group that use that facility,” Pickett said
As the state of Illinois makes the switch from United Healthcare to Aetna as its new statewide retiree insurance plan, which will go into effect in January of 2023, some elderly residents are worried that management may put an end to the Workman Complex’s participation in the program.
“It’s a sad thing because if they end that, which it looks like their going to, it’s going to be a sad day for seniors here in this county,” Pickett said.
According to Pickett, it’s the low reimbursement facilities like the Workman Complex receive for allowing seniors to use equipment for free, not the change in insurance plans that he believes is responsible for the potential discontinuation of the program at the complex.
“Both of the health services provide a program like Silver Sneakers, so that’s not the problem,” Pickett said.
Local senior citizens, like Pickett, fear that this low reimbursement rate will cause the complex to stop honoring the Silver Sneakers program entirely.
“That’s the rumor going on among all of the seniors,” Pickett said.
Effingham District Park Board Secretary and Director Jeff Althoff said the board did briefly discuss the matter during a recent meeting but explained that the decision to continue or discontinue the complex’s participation in the Silver Sneakers program is up to Rink Management, which oversees the complex.
Althoff admitted that while the program benefits many seniors in the county, the facility loses potential income when they participate in the program because less people using the facilities will have to pay for memberships.
“I told them we’d back any decision they made because it’s not a money maker. I can tell you that,” Althoff said.
In response to this problem, Pickett suggested raising the reimbursement rate for the complex’s participation in the program if it meant keeping the program alive at the complex.
Fortunately for Effingham County’s large senior citizen population, Richard E. Workman Complex General Manager Leah Ritter dispelled the rumors surrounding the Silver Sneakers program.
“There are no plans of doing away with the insurance-based memberships such as Silver Sneakers,” Ritter said.
When he learned about the complex’s management plans to continue honoring the Silver Sneakers program, Pickett said he was “delighted.”
“I’m just hoping they continue to honor it,” Pickett said.
