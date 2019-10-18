EFFINGHAM — The family name that has been associated with an Effingham grocery business for nearly 80 years was removed from the storefront this week to spruce up the painting of the Martin’s IGA Plus store.
While it was sold almost two years ago to the Champaign-based Kirby Foods, Inc., an employee owned company, there was a gentleman’s agreement to keep the Martin name on the building for two years.
The announcement to sell to Martin’s IGA Plus came in early November 2017.
Larry Tobias, president and CEO of Kirby Foods, Inc., said the red letters spelling out Martin were removed this week in order to do some painting. Theformer owner, Newlin Martin, who retired from the grocery business and remains friends with Tobias, said it was a good time to put the Kirby sign on the building.
“Newlin (Martin) thought it was a good time,” said Tobias. “We had a two year agreement with Newlin to use the Martin name. But, with the painting, it was time.”
Tobias said the new signs have been ordered and he expects they will be put into place within the next few weeks. The new sign will also be red lettered, but look much like the Kirby Foods logo.
“We’ve been thrilled to be in Effingham,” said Tobias. “It’s a great community. It’s been a great fit for us and a great fit for him (Newlin Martin.)”
The sign project was bid and awarded to Monitor Sign Service in Mattoon.
Kirby Foods started as a family business in 1969 when Jerry Scribner purchased his first grocery story on Kirby Avenue in Champaign, according to the company website. Through the years the business has grown and now has 16 stores with 11 in Illinois and five in Indiana.
Tobias said that last week Kirby Foods acquired its 17th store – in Clinton, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.