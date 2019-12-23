Sigel native Lindsy Wolke and her friend Megan Grant found themselves involved in solving a mystery recently as they browsed a room of antiques at the Smoky Mountain Knife Works in eastern Tennessee.
The friends were on their way home from a weekend road trip to the Smoky Mountains when they stopped at the shop. In an area that housed a World War II cabinet, they found 21 love letters written from 1944 to 1946. They were absorbing, and the pair couldn't stop reading them.
The two friends purchased all of the letters for $4 each. They were reading the love story of Elias Maxwell and Ilaine Murray. At that time Elias, 18, was stationed in Hawaii and Japan on the USS Rankin. Ilaine, 19, was at home in their hometown of Blackwood, New Jersey.
The letters were each several pages long and filled with depictions of life at war and on the home front. The two young letter writers clearly had a great affection for each other. The ending to the love story, however, was missing.
Wolke tried to google the names, but couldn't find anything. Then she asked her mom if she could help. They turned to an ancestry website to try and find the couple.
Wolke and Grant were excited to learn that the young lovebirds had married after the war and had four children. However, they also learned that Elias and Ilaine had passed away years ago.
Through an obituary, Wolke found out that they still had descendants alive. She messaged them on Facebook, but neither replied. Wolke then posted a photo of the letters on Weird Secondhand Finds that Just Need To Be Shared, a Facebook group dedicated to unique and odd items found while thrifting.
She hoped that perhaps someone would see it and alert one of the family members. Besides getting many likes and comments, the post caught the eye of a friend of one of Elias and Ilaine's children.
Barbara Murray, 65, of Clementon, New Jersey, one of the Maxwell children, said she had seen Wolke's message about the letters, but was skeptical at first. So she didn't respond immediately. When a friend sent Wolke's post from the Facebook group, Murray realized that it could be real.
Murray said that she knew instantly that it had to be her mother's writing and it left her shaking. After messaging back and forth, Wolke reached Murray on the phone and the two women spoke for almost two hours.
"I felt an instant connection to her," Murray said.
She said that after the war in 1948, her parents got married and started a family. They worked at a stocking mill together. Then, Elias went to work as a machinist and Ilaine went to work in a sweater mill.
Elias died in 1993, and Ilaine moved to a nursing home in 2010. At that time their house in Clementon went into liquidation and the bank sold much of her parents' possessions, Murray said.
Murray had one letter saved from her parents' wartime correspondence, but neither she nor her siblings realized there were more of their parents' love letters. That's why they were in such shock that the letters turned up for sale years later, several states away.
Wolke said that they were going to mail them, but decided instead to drive all the way to New Jersey to deliver them in person.
On Oct. 4, Wolke and Grant jumped in Grant's car and drove 800 miles from Tennessee to return the letters to their rightful owners.
The four Maxwell siblings and Wolke and Grant met at a restaurant in New Jersey on Oct. 6. The siblings brought the girls back to their parents' home, showed them where Elias and Ilaine met, and also took them around Philadelphia.
They heard stories about how Ilaine was shy and reserved while Elias was outgoing. They were also invited to look around the Maxwell family home. Several years after the bank took possession of it, Murray's daughter purchased it back.
Wolke said that she was happy that they could give the letters back to the family.
"It was like giving them a piece of their parents back," she said.
"I think they would be grateful for what Lindsy and Megan have done," Murray said when asked what her parents would have thought of the story of two strangers finding their love letters.
Murray also said that her mom would probably blush some while her dad would maybe do a tap dance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.