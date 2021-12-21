George Martin, 60, of rural Sigel, died Monday at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham from injuries sustained when his semi was blown over during tornadoes in rural Missouri on Dec. 10.
According to the family, Martin was driving a 2019 Freightliner for Dart Express on I-55 near Hayti, Missouri, when several semitractor-trailer units were blown over during the severe outbreak of tornadoes in rural Missouri and Kentucky.
Martin sustained severe injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was later released and went home. On Monday, he suffered a medical event due to his injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, where he died at 11:33 a.m., according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was contacted and responded to the emergency room. The investigation is continuing by the coroner’s office, the Missouri Highway Police and FEMA.
His obituary can be viewed here.
