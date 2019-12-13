Second graders in Mrs. Repking’s class at St. Michael’s School in Sigel this week had the opportunity to decorate their own gingerbread houses. Colleen and George Nuxoll have been hosting classes in their garage to make gingerbread houses for around 15 years now.
This year the class made 14 houses. But according to Colleen Nuxoll, they have made up to 20 gingerbread houses before. She mixes, bakes and puts the houses together.
The second graders are responsible for adding the creative touches to the houses.
“I love it,” Nuxoll said. “It’s wonderful to see their creativity.”
Decorations or candies to be added to the houses are put in bowls and everyone shares them.
Nuxoll used to host the class in her kitchen, but now does it in her garage. She said that the students look forward to it.
“I’m not sure how long I’ll be able to do it,” she said. “I’m 73.”
Her husband, George, has helped with the gingerbread houses every year.
The second grade students spend several hours decorating their creations.
“It’s a wonderful experience,” Nuxoll said. “The children help each other.”
According to Nuxoll, every year the children will bring in something different to add to the houses. For example, one year a child brought in blue fruit roll-ups and the children utilized that to make lakes outside of the houses.
This year the Nuxoll’s hosted 14 second grade students.
“These students are very proud of what they do,” she said. “The parents pickup the gingerbread houses a few days later from our home.”
