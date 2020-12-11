Sigel based food truck serves area communities

For a woman in rural Sigel, cooking for a large group of people is second nature.
Casey Walk of rural Sigel has five kids and husband to cook for everyday and thought she might take her cooking experience to the next level: A food truck business.
“I’m really not afraid to try new things and I had this idea. We have five kids, so it seems like I’m cooking all of the time,” Walk said. “I just thought starting a food truck business would be fun.”
“A lot of times when I cooked I would say we are serving true farm to table because we were always serving our own meat,” Walk said.
However, Walk said her husband Brad always had his own way of saying farm to table.
“My husband would always say it’s ‘Gate to Plate,’ so that’s how we came up with the name.” Walk said.
Casey Walk and her husband Brad are co-owners of Gate to Plate food truck featuring meat grown at the Walk family farm.
Walk said when her father Ed Wolfe retired from the construction business she tried to find him jobs to keep him busy. She thought he might be interested in building a food truck.
“I was trying to get my dad to buy one and build it for me, when I found a food truck in Altamont for sale,” Walk said.
Walk said she and her husband traveled to Altamont to On The Rox, where Owner Chris Cripe was selling a food truck they were using during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic because they couldn’t have indoor dining. After taking a look, they decided to buy it in June.
She said her daughters, Reese, senior and Karli, sophomore, attending St. Anthony High School decided to support her food truck idea.
“They were both super excited about it and wanting to help me,” Walk said.
Walk’s son Mason and Connor Walk a freshman at Lake Land College also help out with the truck.
“When we forget something from home we usually call Connor and he races to bring us what we need,” Casey Walk said.
“When they run out of brown paper bags, I make a run to the store for them,” Connor Walk said.
Casey Walk said they quickly outgrew their food truck.
Walk said the first time the food truck went out it was quite an experience. Before going out, she wanted to test the waters before taking on that first job.
“We practiced at home on our employees and my in-laws,” Walk said. “We needed to come up with some kind of system.”
Casey Walk and husband Brad owns My 6030 a tractor restoration company that specializes in restoring John Deere model 6030 tractors. Walk said they buy, restore and ship John Deere 6030 tractors throughout the United States and around the world.
Walk said a friend of hers had property in Sigel close to Sigel Equipment Company and decided one day to try it out.
“Finally, I said to the girls one Saturday we’re just going to take it to Sigel, park it and we’re going to see what happens,” Walk said.
Walk said they were set up and sold out of food in two hours.
“Considerably, more people than we anticipated. It went over really, really well,” Walk said.
The test run made Walk realize they may need a little more room in the food truck.
“The three of us in there, me and both of my daughters, we were packed in there. We had big enough crowds that two of us couldn’t do it. We had to have three people working at one time,” Walk said. “And if we had room there would be four of us.”
She said her daughter was in the Effingham County CEO Class of 2021 and needed a business project. Reese’s idea was to start a mobile specialty coffee truck.
“We found a coffee truck in Chicago and bought it,” Walk said.
Walk said the mobile coffee truck they purchased in Chicago was larger than their original food truck and decided to let Reese use the smaller truck for her CEO project and use the larger one for their food truck business. She said with the new truck she can have up to 8 people working inside.
Cheeseburgers and hamburgers are the specialty at Gate and Plate when Walk brings the truck to Effingham. She said when she travels to smaller towns the favorite is pork burgers.
“I don’t have the carnival type food like corn dogs and elephant ears,” Walk said.
She said they also like to do benefit work for organizations like FFA and fundraisers for individuals who might want to raise money for a cause. If prearranged, Gate and Plate will donate all tips they receive during sales to the organization or individual.
She said most business owners ask her to set up her food truck on their parking lot during lunch hour and has setup her truck for special events, rodeos, festivals, markets and auctions.
Walk said business is slow during the winter months, however plans to have a food truck available for an auction on Jan. 9 in Martinsville.”
“I wasn’t really wanting to go anywhere during the winter, but the auction company called and asked me to come,” Walk said.
Walk wants to have her larger truck finished by the time she heads out for the Jan. auction. She said the larger truck has heating available.
“We can keep warm inside,” Walk said.
For more information about the Gate to Plate Food truck visit their Facebook page at: facebook.com/GATE-to-PLATE-102273951591232 or by calling (217) 663-4106.
