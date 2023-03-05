SHUMWAY — The work of a Beecher City High School student has helped Enduring Freedom Ministries provide home-cooked meals from its new commercial grade kitchen.
Kenneth “Kenny” Robbins of Shumway wanted his Eagle Scout project to be something special in his home community and looked to the ministry as an option.
“I wanted to do something different and not heard of for my Eagle Scout project and I wanted to give back to the small community where I grew up,” said Robbins.
“Most scouts in my Troop 176 did their projects in Beecher City, but since I have always had a Shumway address I wanted to do something for Shumway. I also enjoyed volunteering on distribution days at the pantry and (Enduring Freedom Ministries Executive Director) Vickie Kight is great to work with.”
The BCHS senior approached Kight during his sophomore year about ideas. One idea to construct a new concrete floor in part of the facility, which just had a pole barn shell over an asphalt parking lot, soon turned into a full-blown modern kitchen. Robbins learned to apply new skills and build on the knowledge and experiences he learned along the way, while earning different merit badges as he strove for the Eagle Scout level.
Mom Crystal Robbins credited the ministry leadership for making it all possible.
“It was also very refreshing to see the number of people that helped and supported him — from people who purchased items during fundraisers to those who helped on the project,” said Crystal Robbins. “We are blessed to live in a great community and surrounding area.”
Crystal Robbins said the project was challenging for her son.
“Getting outside of his comfort zone and approaching strangers about the project was some of the challenges,” she said. “He also had to work around the typical teenage commitments of school, sports, work, friends and family. It was a much bigger project than most Eagle scouts take on and he had lots of help from Vickie (Kight).”
Kenny Robbins said time management was the biggest and most difficult obstacle.
“I had to figure out how to balance school, sports, work, and keeping on track with the project,” he said. “Vickie (Kight) was a huge help, along with my parents to remind me of my goals.”
Kenny was recognized for the project that took about a year to complete Saturday at Enduring Freedom Ministries. The project is valued at $70,000.
THE PROJECT
Kenny Robbins said the project began with discussions in June 2020 and finished with the open house on April 17, 2021.
The previous kitchen was roughly 7-by-16 feet with a serving window and barely fit more than one person. Plus, it was 20 feet away from the eating area.
The new 13-by-24-feet commercial grade kitchen now allows multiple people to cook and prep at the same time. Several tables with chairs are nearby for eating meals.
The new kitchen, named “5 & 2” after a Bible story in Matthew 14:17-19, came to fruition under the leadership of Kight and Kenny Robbins with help from a number of businesses, volunteers and skilled tradesmen.
“Everyone used their professions and hobbies to work together and used their skills and talents to help benefit this project,” said Kenny Robbins. “Everyone was open to ideas and suggestions.”
But Kight gives huge kudos to Kenny.
“This young man had his hands on every bit of this building and kitchen to make it possible,” said Kight. “His work included new concrete and flooring, a new check-in area and most of all this kitchen.”
Kenny Robbins said it came together over time with a lot of help.
“I had help from friends, family, businesses and the community on all aspects from breaking and removing the old asphalt to helping pour the concrete floor,” he said. “I tilled the yard and planted grass seed after I helped dig out to update the drainage from the new kitchen.”
He also learned how to paint and speckle the floor for the new kitchen and restaurant-like setting.
“I helped to stud the walls and learned how to hang drywall and install stainless wall sheets. I also mudded, sanded and painted the drywall. There were many volunteers and professionals that participated at each step and I tried to work alongside them as much as I could if I could not do it on my own,” he said.
Kenny Robbins said now the project is complete the biggest difference is that it allows more than one person to work in it at a time.
“This also enables it to serve more people, which is a big help to many of the surrounding communities as people come from all over the county and surrounding counties,” he said.
Kenny Robbins spent an estimated 800 hours on the project working alongside other volunteers. The scout acknowledged the hundreds of hours both he and other volunteers put into this project, plus the leadership of the executive director.
“I really want to thank Vickie Kight for all her help as well as all the businesses and individuals that help make this a success,” said Kenny Robbins. “I want to thank my Boy Scout Troop 176 leaders for their support and encouragement along the way, as well as the members that participated in my project. I appreciate my friends and family for their support and help as well.”
THE EAGLE SCOUT
Kenny Robbins, who is a member of Beecher City’s Troop 176, first became involved in scouting as a Cub Scout in grade school.
Earning merit badges and moving up the ranks, he earned his Eagle Scout status Saturday.
Kenny Robbins said being in the Scouts has opened his eyes to possible career paths.
“I was also lucky to have a great group of kids in my troop to build friendships with,” said Kenny Robbins. “But now as my senior year ends, I am getting ready to start the next chapter of my life in Ohio at the University of Northwestern Ohio.”
The Eagle Scout said he likely will continue to volunteer at EFM when he comes home from college in Ohio as time allows. He is enrolled in the Light Duty Diesel Technician program.
“The times that I can come home from college, I plan to stop by and put in some time to volunteer at the ministries,” he said. “I enjoy seeing how much my hard efforts and everyone else’s in the community is helping so many people out.”
Once he starts college in August, he’s considering joining extracurriculars like diesel club, and might try as a walk-on college basketball or soccer.
At Beecher City High School, he played basketball and currently spends most of his free time filling out scholarship applications and studying for his CNA exam for dual-credit college courses. He’s also a supervisor at the Blue Beacon Truck Wash in Effingham.
His parents, Brian and Crystal Robbins, couldn’t be happier with his accomplishment.
“We are proud of him for not giving up and finishing the project through even when things would be added like when the drainage line had to be updated outside,” said Crystal Robbins. “They had to dig it up and replace it so he also tilled up the ground and planted new grass seed. That night things took longer than expected and he had to cancel a date, but we were proud of him for finishing the ‘extras’ that went along with it.”
Kenny Robbins said the project helped him grow as a Scout as he saw how it affected the volunteers who donated their time there.
“The smiles and excitement helped me to always be able to reassure that this project will be worth every bit of the time and hard work put in it when it is completed,” he said.
THE BUSINESSES
Ten businesses contributed to the Kenny Robbins’ Eagle Scout project:
MBI Construction, concrete; CCI, concrete; Community Christ Church, commercial stove and hood; Bob’s Discount Furniture, cabinets and countertop; Pyramid Marble, countertop for check-in station; RMS Home Repair & Remodeling, drywall and painting; Probst Refrigeration & Heating; John Boos, tri-basin commercial sink, butcher block cart and stainless-steel prep stations; Wolff Dairy Farm, commercial refrigerator; Sherwin Williams, paint; plus a lot of EFM volunteers. A few different handyman services also contributed.
“There were numerous people who donated their time and talents and Kenny paid for some items out of his Boy Scout account as well,” said Crystal Robbins. “And the handyman contractors helped with the stainless-steel wall sheets and the drywall.”
MBI supplied the concrete for the new kitchen floor, plus the use of machinery to get the work done. Monte Bartels with MBI Construction said he wanted to help the local group, who is helping others.
“When I saw an opportunity to help them to continue to grow in their outreach, we wanted to be a part of that,” said Bartels. “This will help them to continue to grow and help others.”
THE MINISTRY
The new kitchen provides a restaurant-style seating area with tables and chairs. All meals are free. The ministry, which offers groceries, meals, clothing, haircuts and more to anyone in need, opened 10 years ago, but has steadily grown in services over time, with a new area for laundry services planned.
“Every time we are open to the public, a hot nutritious meal is served out of the 5 & 2 Kitchen,” said EFM Executive Director Vickie Kight. “We are open to all counties. No one will be turned away.”
“Since COVID and the completion of the 5 & 2, our numbers have risen,” said Kight. “We serve over 1,300 people and Kenny’s efforts are making it possible for EFM to serve everyone a nutritious, hot meal.”
“We at EFM have gotten to know the Robbinses and we have become one big family,” said Kight. “We are so grateful to our Lord for sending Kenny.”
Enduring Freedom Ministries will be open to the public on Tuesdays, March 7 and 14, 4-6 p.m.; Wednesdays, March 8 and 15, noon-2 p.m.; and Saturday, March 25, 8:30 a.m. to noon. On each of these dates available will be a hot meal, groceries and clothing. Haircuts are not provided on Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.