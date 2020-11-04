A Shumway man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Effingham County Tuesday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Larry Laue, 78, of Shumway was driving a 2020 silver GMC Sierra west on 2000th Avenue, when he proceeded through an intersection with 700th Street and collided with a southbound black 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Baker, 20, also of Shumway. The accident occurred at 10:13 a.m. in Banner Township.
Laue was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
