A Shumway couple died Wednesday afternoon in a head-on two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 33 just east of Effingham by Woodlawn Cemetery, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
The Illinois State Police responded to the scene of the crash at 3 p.m.
The coroner's office said a preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Buick Lacross driven by Ronald Kyle, 82, Shumway, was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 33 and for some unknown reason crossed the center line and struck head-on an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Ryan Wendt, 36, of rural Effingham, towing a trailer loaded with personal items.
Rhodes said the coroner's office was called to the scene of the crash and pronounced Ronald Kyle deceased. His wife Sally Kyle, 81, a passenger in the car, was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, where she died in the emergency room.
Wendt was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital of Urbana. Rhodes said Wendt's father reported that his son underwent surgery late Wednesday for severe leg injuries.
Ronald Kyle was transported to the HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial morgue by the coroner's office. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning at the Regional Autopsy Center to determine the cause of death.
Responding to the accident were the Illinois State Police, Effingham County Sheriff's Department, Effingham City Police, Teutopolis Fire Protection District, Teutopolis Police Department, Illinois Department of Transportation and Abbott EMS.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team processed the scene.
An investigation continues by the Illinois State Police and Effingham County Coroner's office.
