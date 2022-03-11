Life at our home was a little emotional Friday morning as my wife, Zoryana, found out there was an air strike at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine – which is just 25 miles from the home of her parents.
It was the first time in two weeks we had witnessed any bombing activity in the western half of the country since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Little did we know that Zoryana’s Midland States Bank family was planning a surprise for her on Friday. District Manager Stephanie Sams and Banking Center Manager Julie Withers were busy buying materials to make special t-shirts for all of the banking center employees.
They purchased t-shirts on Tuesday evening and applied a special logo Wednesday afternoon on the second floor of the downtown banking center. The shirts were made for employees to wear on Friday. Zoryana’s office is on the first floor and she would have no idea what was happening.
“We wanted to show our appreciation and support for Zoryana,” Withers said. “I thought this might be the best way.”
One of her co-workers at Midland States Bank filled me in on the surprise the night before.
“Make sure she is wearing jeans tomorrow,” Personal Banker Madison Watson told me as she was exiting the bank on Thursday afternoon.
“No problem,” I said.
I spent most of Thursday evening and Friday morning reviewing video broadcasts to see if I could catch a glimpse of Zoryana’s sister and her husband making their way to safety as fighting between Russia and Ukraine troops continued in their residential neighborhood. Residents from my sister-in-law’s community were escorted by Ukrainian forces who had to destroy a bridge to keep the Russians from their advance on Kyiv.
They posted a video of a new group of residents coming from where he sister lives. I thought I spotted her sister walking in the group. I paused the video. It wasn’t her.
Zoryana knew her sister was OK from a text she sent. The airport bombing then took center stage.
On our way to Effingham from our home in Vandalia on Friday morning, Zoryana talked to her mom and dad, who live in a rural area close to Ivano-Frankivsk. She started talking to her parents when we were just west of Altamont as we traveled east on I-70 and continued all the way into downtown Effingham.
I told her when we rolled up to the bank parking lot that it looked like everyone was already here. I asked her whether or not she missed some kind of meeting.
“I don’t think so,” she told me.
She entered the bank and the surprise was revealed everyone was wearing a t-shirt with a big blue and yellow heart, bearing colors of the Ukrainian flag.
“We got in here early today so we could all be standing up waiting for Zoryana to arrive,” said Lisa Cornell, the assistant banking center manager.
“You knew!” Zoryana texted me after her surprise.
“I really felt like we needed to show her our support,” Withers said. “Zoryana has held it together so well.”
Her co-workers also express their support during this unique time in history.
“She has really taught me a lot about what is going on in the Ukraine,” Madison Watson said. “She has been inspiring to all of us. Sometimes I get overwhelmed with things going on in my life, then I think my problems are so minute to the feelings Zoryana is dealing with on a daily basis and still has the ability to be this bright shining star in all of our lives.”
Zoryana’s team member Tyler Williams said he thought wearing the t-shirts was a great idea. Williams has worked with Zoryana for more than six months.
“I think this shows how much we really care Zoryana and her family in Ukraine,” Williams said about surprising Zoryana with the t-shirts. “You really don’t see the perspective until you come in contact with someone from that country having to deal with that first hand.”
“We can’t fix the problem in Ukraine, but this is something we can do,” Cornell said.
Kaylee Kuenstler works with Zoryana.
“I feel that I can’t really help much,” Kuenstler said about the war in Ukraine. “The only thing I can do is pray and hope that everything is OK. I come to work every day and hope I can make Zoryana smile.”
“I really had to hold back my tears,” Zoryana said. “I was shocked. It was really nice surprise. In such a difficult time, its means the world to me to have my Midland family in my corner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.