EFFINGHAM — Scoping out options and ideas for home improvements were on the minds of Judson and Patricia DeVore of Shelbyville, so they made their way to the annual Effingham Area Home Builders Home Show Saturday.
Now in its 32nd year, the annual event offered just about everything for home and business this past weekend at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
“We’re just seeing what is available in case we want to do some of these things,” said Judson DeVore, about options he saw when it comes to flooring, concrete work and more.
With them was Jean DeVore of Effingham who added the three were “looking for inspiration.”
“We have bought a lot of things from this show over the years — windows, siding, sunroom, garage doors, duct cleaning, a central vacuum system. We come here every year,” said Patricia DeVore.
Michelle Beckman, executive officer of Effingham Area Home Builders Association, said, typically, about 1,700 visitors attend the two-day Home Show, which has been held annually since 1988.
This year guests could learn about security systems, insulation, lighting, cabinets, roofing, landscaping, pest control, septic systems and more.
“We have vendors from all around, as far as down by St. Louis and Southern Illinois,” said Beckman.
In all, she said 72 vendors were present and many had some hands-on, tangible demos that people could learn from and appreciate.
Jonathan Eloe with Eloe Lawn & Landscapes LLC has been a part of the Effingham show for four years and has been in business for seven.
He added the Effingham show is the only one at which he sets up his booth complete with landscaping pavestones and a variety of plants and shrubs.
“People that come here are looking for quality work and the vendors here are ready to provide that for them,” said Eloe. “We are offering landscaping work, including retaining walls, patios, design work and plant installation.”
Steven and Debbie Weischedel of Vandalia had stopped at a home security booth shortly after entering the home show.
“We’re just getting started, and have only stopped at a couple places, but what we see so far has been very informative,” said Steven Weischedel. “We’re going to be doing some home improvements and we’re just seeing what they’ve all got here.”
Tom Kelly with Security Alarm Corporation in Salem showed visitors how they can see what’s happening where cameras are set up by utilizing an app on a smartphone. Remotely, it can also control a home thermostat, activate a door locking system, or raise a garage door.
“So far this year already it seems like I’ve had a lot more hits than I’ve had in previous years,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, if crime is up, it is good for us, and I hate to say that, but that’s the demographics of this.”
Kevin Figgins with Olmsted Bros. Insulation in Charleston asaid the business participates in two shows a year, Effingham and Arthur, and is always pleased with the attendance.
Figgins provided a demonstration of how air doesn’t get through cellulose insulation or foam insulation.
“No air travels through this foam insulation,” said Figgins. “This has been around since 1949.”
Those looking for a custom-built home may have visited Fieldcrest Homes booth during the Home Show. Fieldcrest has been in business for 15 years.
“My partner in the business, Bryan Wenthe, who has been in the construction business for pretty much his entire life, comes with about 35-plus years of experience and pretty much grew up with a drafting pencil in his hand,” said Jason Wrone, owner of Fieldcrest Homes.
Wenthe is an Effingham native and a fourth generation in the industry. Wrone said the Effingham show is always good for the local business based in Effingham. He said several homes have been built and sold in Effingham.
“We’ve built throughout Central Illinois and we started building in the Champaign area,” said Wrone. “We’ve been building in the Effingham area for the last six or seven years.”
The open floor concept is still very popular, but people also want to incorporate technology that they can control from their smartphone these days, Wrone said.
