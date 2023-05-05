Be a “Change Maker.”
If you would have asked me 10 years ago what I wanted to do with my life or my plans for the future, this is the response I would’ve given.
For me it became apparent early, of course being directed by God, where I was to make those changes, walking the halls of a nursing home to visit my grandma.
I wanted to help those in long-term care get the care and compassion they needed and deserved.
Working at facilities like these after completing my RN helped me gain the skills that I have and use to not only care for but to show compassion, joy, and respect to all of my patients at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital today and in the future.
