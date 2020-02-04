EFIFNGHAM — The coordinator of an Effingham County Health Department program told a county committee Tuesday there is a “serious lack of spaces” for children entering preschool in the county.
Beth Wise of Effingham County Connections updated the Effingham County Board Health Committee on the status of the Preschool for All program.
Wise said much like the area-wide day care crisis, there is also a shortage of preschool space in the county.
“If you’ve followed along in the newspaper, you’ve seen the issues with child care and hand in hand with that is also the lack of preschool in the area. We just have a serious lack of spaces for preschool for children in Effingham County,” Wise said.
The Preschool for All program provides opportunities for children ages 3 to 5 to attend preschool so that no child enters kindergarten without first having had at least one year of preschool experience. Wise said currently there is one Preschool for All space open for a child in Effingham County, and that is in Beecher City, which has 20 spots overall.
Wise said there are two Head Start sites in the county — one in Effingham and one in Altamont. She said the rest of the county does not have any Preschool for All spaces.
Wise said in order to help at least 80 percent of low-income children in the Effingham Unit 40 school district alone, there would need to be 128 open spaces or about seven additional classrooms for those children to fill. Overall in the county, there is a lack of 242 public prekindergarten slots based on income needs.
The Effingham County Connections program teaches parents how to develop their children to prepare for preschool. The program, which started in July 2018, currently has 140 children ages 0 to 3 enrolled in it.
Wise said last year several children in the program aged out and moved onto preschool age, but not all of those children were accepted into preschool programs.
“I had 12 kids who aged out to go to preschool and two who turned 3 over the summer, and out of those 14 kids, I had one get into preschool,” Wise said. “There’s a program here that’s privately funded to help kids get into preschool, and I was able to get two kids in with that program, but the rest of the kids, we kept for this year. Every year I have more, so this year I have 34 who will be aging out to go to preschool.”
Wise said the program is looking to pursue a Preschool for All Expansion Grant for another consecutive year. Effingham Preschool for All was not selected for the grant last year.
The grant aims to enhance infrastructure to provide high-quality preschool programs and to expand high-quality, full-day preschool programs in high-need communities.
Wise said the program continues to look for Effingham County school districts that will apply for the Preschool for All grant.
Also Tuesday, the committee voted to move to the full board a recommendation to opt in again for an electronic recycling program.
The committee heard from Effingham County Health Department Public Health Administrator Jeff Workman that the deadline to opt in for the program for 2021 is March 1. He said Effingham Recycles approached the Effingham County Health Department last year regarding electronics recycling under the Consumer Electronics Recycling Act.
The Effingham County Board unanimously voted to submit an opt-in form for the 2020 program. The program does not cost taxpayers but instead is at the cost of manufacturers.
There are four proposed 2020 collection events in Effingham, Teutopolis and Altamont with locations and dates to be determined.
The board also heard from health department Clinical Services Coordinator Crystal Schutzbach, RN, about an update on the nationwide Coronavirus epidemic. Schutzbach said there have only been two confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois, and those are both in Chicago. There are 11 confirmed cases in the United States.
Schutzbach said experts believe the Coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, where some patients were linked to a large seafood market. She said Coronaviruses are typically transmitted from animals to humans, but this strain of the virus is the second to spread person-to-person through respiratory droplets.
Schutzbach emphasized that there is a much deadlier illness to look out for closer to home than the Coronavirus, though.
“Flu mortality rates are higher than the Coronavirus. You’re looking at the flu killing more people than the Coronavirus,” Schutzbach said. “I feel very comfortable that if something were to come through here, we are very prepared to take care of it, but again, I stress that the flu is probably more of a concern here than the Coronavirus.”
In other matters, the committee:
• Heard from the health department’s Effingham Census Steward Chelsi Shoemaker that the Census Bureau will begin sending postcard reminders to take the census, especially online, on March 12.
• Heard the next Board of Health meeting will be March 9.
• Heard the health department is still in need of a bilingual staffer. Workman said the person would need to speak English and Spanish and have early childhood education expertise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.