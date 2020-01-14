EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority this week gave the public its final chance to speak for or against short-term rentals of Lake Sara homes.
Chairman Rob Brown said the board took its time researching the matter and listening to those on either side of the issues. He said he expects EWA will make a decision at its February meeting.
“I know some people are probably getting frustrated by our pace ... but we are taking our time,” Brown said. “This is a big event. This is a big, impactful decision for us. In my 13 years, it might be one of the biggest things that have come up.”
Brown said the board has been discussing short-term rentals across four meetings and said he felt that was ample time for those who wanted to speak on either side of the matter to talk to the board. He said Lake Sara resident Dan Woods raised concerns to the board last year regarding his neighbor’s home.
Woods said on Monday he has no issues with his neighbors, Todd and Amber Cox of Mahomet, who rent their lake home through AirBnB and VRBO. Woods said his concern lies with the safety of his family and the neighborhood when strangers come to rent the Cox’s property for an extended period of time.
“I have no issues with my neighbors. I have issues with strangers and being safe in my own backyard, my dock, my house and my neighborhood,” Woods said.
At the board’s November meeting, Woods said he’s experienced loud renters who play music and make noise at early hours of the day while renting the Coxes’ home. He said renters have also used his and others’ docks without permission and have walked onto his property.
The Coxes also attended the meeting Monday. They said they were unable to make it to a previous EWA meeting because of the weather.
Todd Cox said he and his wife bought their Lake Sara home in 2013 and do not live there full time. He added that his family, going back several generations, has always come to the lake for vacations or holidays, and he wanted to keep that tradition for his family.
Todd Cox said being able to rent out their home so others can enjoy the lake has been rewarding.
“Being able to rent it in the interim while our kids are growing up has been awesome. I definitely can see pros and cons on both sides, but we always considered Lake Sara as a little hidden gem and to give people a taste of it, it’s nice to have that ability,” Todd Cox said.
Todd Cox said he and his wife recently made modifications to their rules and regulations for their renters. He said those include limiting the number of occupants to eight and not allowing pets.
Amber Cox said she feels renting their home is not only beneficial to her family but also to Effingham economically as renters shop at local businesses and eat at local restaurants while they stay. She added that she and her husband screen all renters and can choose to accept or deny their rental requests before the renters book.
“I don’t think we’re doing anything different than anyone else who’s renting their house on the lake. We use AirBnB (and) VRBO. We can see what other people say about them (renters) renting vacation rentals, so it’s not like we’re renting to just anybody,” Amber Cox said.
Ongoing discussions regarding the short-term rentals have been centered on whether the water authority wants to regulate them or keep things as they are. Brown said he is not in favor of the board regulating the rentals.
“From my perspective, we don’t want to be in this rental property regulation business. That’s not really what the water authority is designed for and could never have been anticipated by the founders of the lake and the water authority in the 1950s,” Brown said.
“To some degree, our hands are somewhat tied by different aspects of the lease agreements by some aspects of the water authority act itself. We honestly don’t have the manpower nor the budget to do that type of regulation. It seemed to have worked for probably 10 years without that regulation.”
Brown said he surmises a fee for those who rent their homes may be implemented. He said it’s not fair to charge Anthony Acres water authority fees when their competition, essentially, does not have to pay.
EWA board member Jim Boos said he would like to allow the rentals to continue and believes the board should regulate them. The board’s attorney, Tony Siemer, said the board does not have legal authority to ban the rentals because their owners’ lease contracts with EWA state they can rent out their homes.
Board member Chris Kabbes said while it is going to be a challenge to cover both sides of the issue, the board will definitely make a decision at its next meeting.
“Obviously, there’s no simple answer. I said early on that everyone else needs to be very aware of the people that have rented their properties for a long period of time and never had any issues. I feel like they do have a benefit aspect to the lake and to the area,” Kabbes said.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard from Parks and Recreation Committee Co-Chair Tom Ryan that Farnsworth submitted designs for Phase 1 of Pearson Peninsula’s playgrounds. Ryan said the designs were narrowed down, and the project committee is going to further delve into fine-tuning the designs.
• Heard a request from Lake Sara resident Joe Emmerich to purchase a piece of EWA property adjacent to his own property in order to clear it and maintain it. The board took no action.
• Heard a request from lake resident Don Borries for deer crossing and speed-limit signs and for a Little Library box, all near the dam. The board approved the deer crossing signs and library box but said it would further look into speed-limit signs.
• Passed an ordinance stating no aircraft can fly within 500 feet of EWA property, Lake Sara or leased property with the exception of medical aircraft in emergency situations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.