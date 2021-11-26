Misha Reiss was among the lucky ones last Black Friday. Meticulous planning allowed her to be second-in-line at a Walmart in Charleston, avoiding the big crush of people that arrived, pandemic notwithstanding, after her.
"The line grew all the way down towards the end of the building," Reiss said.
This year, Reiss and her husband, Zach, and daughter McKenzie had to wait a little bit longer in order to get into another Walmart, this one in Effingham. However, she continued her tradition of getting out early in order to grab the best Black Friday deals, something shared with dozens at Walmart and many more at other stores this year, such as Kohl's – which also opened at 5 a.m. – Menards and Rural King – which opened their doors at 6 a.m.
While Reiss and her family waited in line, Walmart employees passed out cards ensuring quick access to door-buster deals on the hottest gifts, with some exceptions – for instance, those asking for iPhones had to walk all the way to the back. Misha wasn't looking for that, exactly – she was seeking out new cookware for their new home in Toledo, as the family makes their move from Casey.
"Crockpot, toaster (and) little utensils," Reiss said. "Anything that you can use."
The Reisses shared the experience with Angie Koester of Teutopolis, who is a regular on Black Friday at Walmart. Like Misha, Koester was seeking out some cooking equipment – a Ninja Bullet blender to replace the one that had broke in the past week.
She was joined by Amy Schilling, an exchange student from Stuttgart, Germany living with the Koesters for the school year. She was there to take a quick glance at the American version of Black Friday, a much more raucous affair than Black Fridays in Germany.
"We don't have it like that we go to stores this early and wait," Schilling said. "I just want to know how it works here (and) how it goes."
Koester said that the experience was the main reason to bring Schilling out to Walmart at 5 a.m. She also says that the adventure and anticipation of waiting to get the gifts you want is why she comes out each year.
"It's about the adventure and the challenge to get what you want," Koester said.
She also had some quick advice for her German counterpart, extolling the virtues of good communication and camaraderie in the line.
"I told her, 'Make friends with people that you're in line with,'" Koester said. "That way, if people are in line in front of you, they're usually pretty nice (and) they'll pass one back."
While there was a nice line outside the store, the rush to get inside once the clock struck 5 a.m. was a relatively orderly one, with people carefully getting inside to find their gifts. Some weren't there to get anything in particular. The youngest member of the Reiss family, McKenzie, wasn't looking for any one toy or gift. She just wanted to look around and find whatever suited her best.
"I don't know," McKenzie said as she stood bundled up in the cold. "I usually go look and find something and I put it in the cart."
