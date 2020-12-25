It was basically a routine day for an Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputy before 911 dispatch made a call at 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 20.
A dispatcher reported that a female who was choking was parked on the side of the road in Heartville on U.S. Highway 45 near North Landon Lane.
Deputy Rob Brown said he immediately took the call, being only few miles away.
“I just happened to be in the parking lot of the Village Square Mall when the call came in, so I wasn’t really too far away,” Brown said.
Brown said when he arrived on the scene the female’s husband was outside of the car along with a local resident who made the 911 call pointed to the car where the female was choking.
He said the resident told him they didn’t have any Heimlich maneuver training and immediately called 911.
“She was on the passenger side of the vehicle with her legs on the ground leaning forward,” Brown said. “I grabbed her by her arm, turned her face away from be and I gave her three trusts of the Heimlich maneuver.”
Brown said after the third thrust he dislodged the food that was caught in her throat and she gasped for air and was immediately able to breath again. He said by the time EMS arrived she was breathing normally and didn’t have to be taken away in an ambulance or be admitted to the hospital.
“I was just glad I could be there when they needed some help,” Brown said.
“Fortunately Rob was close and used his training to react quickly, Sheriff Dave Mahon said. “He was just in the right place at the right time.”
Mahon said Brown co-owns The Zone 24-Hour Fitness Center in Effingham and had Heimlich maneuver training before becoming a deputy last year.
“The state mandates anyone working at a fitness center has to have CPR and Heimlich maneuver training. I’ve been certified since 2001,” Brown said. “This is the first time I ever put it to use.”
“It was fortunate for the victim, that not only did she get a deputy, she got someone who had extensive training,” Mahon said.
Brown graduated from Millikin University, Decatur in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Exercise Science. He was officially hired as an Effingham County Sheriff’s Department Deputy on Sept. 9, 2019 and completed a 12-week Illinois State Police Training Academy basic training course on Dec. 19, 2019.
Mahon said Brown was his only non-law enforcement hire since he became Sheriff.
“Everyone else had either worked in the jail or had prior law enforcement experience. Rob didn’t have any prior law enforcement experience and we are pleased with the job he has done,” Mahon said. “We are very pleased with his work ethic and we are glad he is part of our team.”
“He was definitely the right person to have there at the right time,” ECSD Chief Deputy Paul Kuhns said.
Kuhns said the department sees a few NARCAN saves, but Brown’s lifesaving incident was a little unique.
“His actual CPR and Heimlich maneuver training took over. He had the skills and there was a positive outcome,” Kuhns said.
Brown was presented a Distinguished Lifesaving Award from Sheriff Dave Mahon during the Dec. Effingham County Board meeting.
“I’m really lucky to be a part of a great organization and I feel like the training provided by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department really helped me prepare for this,” Brown said.
