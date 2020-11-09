A two-vehicle accident occurred in Watson Township Sunday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Edgewood residents Edith Garrett, 46, was driving a maroon 2002 GMC Yukon and Kevin Garrett, 48, was driving a 2008 black Ford F-350 southbound on U.S. 45, a fourth of a mile south of 800th Avenue when Kevin Garrett slowed for a car pulling out of a business. Edith Garrett struck a trailer the Ford F-350 was pulling, drove over the trailer and onto the bed of the truck and struck the cab. The accident occurred at 3:52 p.m.
Edith Garrett was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with reported injuries. Kevin Garrett refused treatment at the scene.
