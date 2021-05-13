ALTAMONT — The Altamont Unit 10 school board accepted the resignation of its former president, Shelly Kuhns, at the end of its meeting this week.
School Board President Dale Laue read a prepared statement by Kuhns:
“Please accept my resignation from Altamont Unit 10 school board. It has truly been a pleasure to serve with such dedicated men and women. I will always look back fondly on my tenure on the board. Sincerely, Shelly Kuhns.”
“I just want to follow up with saying how grateful I am that we have three good candidates come forward who want to serve on the board,” Kuhns said. “We don’t always have that. It varies from election time to election time.”
Daren Feldkamp did not run in the April election, leaving an empty seat on the board. Alan Schumaker and Dale Laue ran opposed for their seats. Laue was appointed to the board in September of last year to replace board member Ross Cornett, who accepted a position as Altamont Unit 10 co-technology coordinator. The board then advertised for applicants to take Feldkamp’s seat on the board.
Kuhns, who stepped down as president earlier this year but remained on the board, said the three applicants applying for the position were worthy of serving on the board.
“As I reviewed the applicants for Darren’s replacement, it’s just phenomenal that we have three people with such caliber that want to serve,” Kuhns said. “I have limited time now and it just makes perfect sense. I don’t want people to think I’m sad or leaving on bad terms. I’d serve two more terms if you’d need me. The thing is you don’t need me. You have three good candidates.”
“Thank you for letting me be part of this the last six years. I really enjoyed it,” Kuhns said.
“Thank you for your service,” Board Vice President Kerry Wolff said.
In another matter, three representatives from the ACHS Sports Boosters – Chris Guse, Amy Rippetoe and Pat Hardiek – presented their next fundraising project.
“We are going to start again with the Queen of Hearts again this Sunday,” Chris Guse said. “Our goal for this round is to come up with enough money to build a concession stand at the grade school.”
The Sports Boosters just finished a Queen of Hearts raffle that raised enough money to purchase lights for the high school baseball field.
Guse said the new concession stand would be located between the grade school track and building. He said the plans for the stand include restrooms and a sales booth, along with a pavilion with picnic tables.
“The building would be 24-by-50 feet, with an estimated cost of $100,000,” Guse said. “We’re getting as many local bids as we can.”
Guse said they wanted board approval before pursuing the project. The group provided drawings of the proposed structure to board members. The board voted unanimously to allow the Sports Boosters to proceed with the project.
“Thanks for doing this,” ACHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Peggy Bueker said.
Meanwhile, discussion continued on whether a 21-year-old pickup truck needed replaced.
Unit 10 Assistant Transportation Director Mark Holland presented his findings on the purchase of a new pickup truck used primarily to transport band equipment. He said at a February board meeting the current pickup truck had approximately 174,000 miles.
“It’s really starting to show it’s age and has a lot of rust,” Holland said.
Holland said he checked and found the bid amount proposed for a new truck from the state procurement program from Bob Ridings Fleet Sales was less than purchasing a used truck locally.
“I tried to buy locally, but the truck market is ridiculous right now for purchasing used vehicles,” Holland said. “It looks like the right thing to do is purchase the new pickup truck through the state.”
He said he could buy a new truck from Ridings through the state at approximately $31,500 or a used truck from from a local dealer for $34,000. He said one bid from a local dealer was $9,000 higher for the exact same new truck Ridings was offering through the state procurement program.
“Is this truck now available?” Laue asked.
“This truck is a 2022 model and won’t be available until September of possibly October,” Holland said. “This truck will basically be towing the band trailer to band events.”
He said if he ordered it now he would be able to receive the truck within 120-180 days.
“So, we’re going to get a new truck in September or October and most of the work this truck is going to be doing is for the band and a lot of your events are going to be before that?” Board Secretary Alan Kollmann asked Holland.
“We do all of the Halloween parades in October and there are spring events coming up too,” Holland said, adding ACHS and AGS Band Director Sara Berg “does a good job keeping me busy.”
Shumaker asked Holland if there is any other vehicle that could pull the trailer.
“I don’t see why you can’t put a hitch on one of the little white minibuses and pull that trailer if that’s the main thing we’re going to use this truck for,” Shumaker said.
“I’m afraid it won’t be safe enough. If we were to get into a real windy situation driving, I’m afraid you could find yourself in a ditch with the smaller minivan,” Holland said.
Shumaker said he was referring to one of the small 17-passenger buses, not a minivan.
“I don’t know where our liability might be if we did that,” Holland said, adding Bueker “has ball games going or track meets where we would use a small shuttle bus rather than a big bus. It would cause a problem if the band were going out the same day.”
The board approved the bid for a new 2022 Ford pickup truck through the State of Illinois procurement program at the state bid price from Bob Ridings Fleet Sales of Taylorville. Shumaker was the only dissenting vote.
The board approved the following assignments:
• Education Foundation — Board President Dale Laue and Alan Kollmann
• Student/Teacher Advisory board — Board Vice President Kerry Wolff and Alan Shumaker
• Eastern Illinois Area Special Education (EIASE) Governing Board — Dan Milleville and Dale Laue, alternate
In other action, the board:
• Set a district budget hearing for Monday, June 14, at 6:45 p.m. before the regular board of education meeting at 7 p.m.
• Approved summer school for the grade school.
• Approved a five-year copy machine bid from Watts Copy Systems Inc.
• Approved the employment of Jordan Leihser as a Unit 40 teacher assigned to the Altamont Grade School.
• Approved the Consolidated District Plan for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the early graduation request of 2021-22 for senior Christopher Miller.
• Approved the hire of three summer maintenance staff.
• Approved a bid by Borries Painting to paint the Altamont Grade School gymnasium at a total cost of $9,600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.