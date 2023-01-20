SHELBYVILLE – A substitute teacher at Shelbyville Unit 4 has been charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, a Class 2 Felony, and Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 1 Felony, according to Illinois State Police.
Unit 4 Superintendent Shane Schuricht said in a statement Friday that Hayden Miller, 29, of Shelbyville, was “periodically used as a substitute teacher” and was “being investigated for criminal activity.”
“A decision was immediately made to no longer assign this individual as a substitute teacher in the school district,” Schuricht added.
State police said that on Jan. 19, an arrest warrant for Miller was issued by the Coles County State’s Attorney’s office on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and possession of child pornography. Miller was taken into custody on Jan. 19, and was being held at the Shelby County Jail, awaiting extradition to Coles County.
Police asked parents of youth who have had inappropriate interactions with Miller to call ISP Zone 5 at (217) 278-5000, or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 774-3941.
Here is Schuricht’s full statement:
“On January 1 7, 2023, the Illinois State Police notified administrators in the school district that a person periodically used as a substitute teacher was being investigated for criminal activity.
“We were advised that the allegations do not relate to students in the Shelbyville School District and are not alleged to have occurred on school district property or at school district events.
“However, based upon the nature of the report, a decision was immediately made to no longer assign this individual as a substitute teacher in the school district.
“As an additional step, the district notified the Illinois State Board of Education of the ongoing investigation into the individual.”
