The Shelby County Health Department on Friday announced the twelfth Shelby County resident to test positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The patient is an 80-year-old female and a resident of the Shelbyville Manor.
She was tested on May 6, when her symptoms began, and was placed in isolation, at that time. As a precaution, the Health Department has ordered that all staff and residents of the facility be tested as soon as possible. Test kits are being provided from the Health Department and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital.
Currently, of the eleven other positive cases in Shelby County, one person has died, nine have been released from isolation and one is isolated at their residence. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.
About COVID-19
COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person by respiratory droplets, which occurs when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease.
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
COVID-19 Prevention
The best ways to prevent transmission of coronavirus is:
• Practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
What to do if you are sick and suspect exposure or infection of COVID-19
COVID-19 testing supplies are limited, and screenings are being performed in consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC. Only high-risk patients that meet strict criteria are being tested at this time.
• Call ahead before visiting your primary care physician (family doctor) to let them know you may have or have COVID-19.
• Monitor your symptoms. Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).
• If you have a medical emergency call 9-1-1, notify the dispatch personnel that you have, or are being evaluated, for COVID-19.
• Stay home except to receive medical care.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day. This includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, keyboards, tablets, remote controls and bedside tables.
