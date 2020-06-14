A Shelbyville man was seriously injured in an ATV accident two miles southwest of Sigel Saturday.
According to Illinois State Police, Broc D. Bolin, 30, was driving a 2016 Honda Rubicon west on Shelby County Road 00N, just east of CR 2300E, when for an unknown reason Bolin lost control of the ATV and it overturned. The accident occurred at 9:13 p.m.
Bolin was ejected and later airlifted to an area hospital was life-threatening injuries.
Bolin was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper operation of an ATV on the roadway.
