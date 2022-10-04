Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on Oct. 3 defendant Jeremy Taylor, 45, of Shelbyville, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 20-year term after a jury found him guilty of the offenses of Armed Violence, a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years in prison, and Possession of Methamphetamine with a Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Conviction, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of two to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Taylor was arrested on March 13 after a Shelbyville resident reported that Taylor was driving to her house uninvited. The resident called police the previous night due to Taylor’s unwanted presence; however, he left prior to law enforcement’s arrival and was unable to be located. On March 13, Shelbyville officer Lou Maxedon and sheriff’s deputy Brennan Atkinson parked a few blocks from the residence and observed Taylor pull into the driveway.
The officers approached Taylor and arrested him on an active warrant as he exited his vehicle. When searching him, officers located small glass containers containing methamphetamines, as well as a knife with a 4-inch blade.
Taylor has 10 prior misdemeanor convictions and three prior felony convictions. At the time of his arrest, Taylor had nine pending cases in three different counties: Effingham, Christian and Shelby counties.
Taylor was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in 2005 for methamphetamine manufacturing and 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections in 2013 for Possession of Methamphetamine after being unsuccessfully discharged from Drug Court. Both prison sentences resulted from Shelby County cases.
In support of its recommendation for a lengthy prison sentence, the State’s Attorney’s Office noted that, in addition to his lengthy criminal history, Taylor admitted to “hustling” ever since resigning from a dishwashing job in 2019. Taylor defined “hustling” as “selling drugs, stealing, or occasionally working odd jobs.”
Taylor has remained in the custody of the Shelby County Jail since his arrest and will now be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections to commence his prison sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.