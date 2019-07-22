A Shelbyville man was pronouced dead after a single-vehicle accident in Shelby County late Sunday, according to authorities.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man as Wesley J. Watson, 49.
At 11:51 p.m. on Sunday, the General Motors OnStar service contacted Christian/Shelby County 911 and reported that a signal that a customer's vehicle deployed airbags. OnStar operators could not reach the customer after several attempts.
The signal located the customer near County Road 2000E and County Road 900N in Shelby County, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's deputies and members of the Shelby County Rescue Squad, Shelbyville Fire Department and Decatur Area Ambulance responded to that area.
They located an SUV in a deep ravine, just west of a curve located on 900N.
Watson was in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.
He was taken to Bloomington for a medical examination, police said.
It is still undetermined why he left the roadway.
