Shelbyville man, 49, dies in crash early Monday

A 49-year-old Shelbyville man died in a crash on Route 16 in Shelbyville early Monday, according to Illinois State Police. Authorities had not identified him by mid-afternoon, pending notification of family.
The driver of the GMC truck who died was eastbound on Route 16 at about 4:50 a.m. when the accident happened.
A 1998 Chevrolet truck, driven by Christopher P. Wood, 50, Greenfield, Indiana, was westbound on Route 16 at County Road 1995 E. when it ran off of the road to the right, over-corrected and slid across the median into the eastbound lanes.
The GMC truck struck the Chevrolet on the passenger side when Chevrolet entered into the eastbound lane, according to police.
Wood was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wood was charged with Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Motor vehicle, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Use of Registration, No Valid Registration, Failure to Wear Properly Adjusted Seatbelt.
