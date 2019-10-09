A Shelbyville man whose motorcycle crashed in Beecher City last month died on Wednesday, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
Randy L. James, 61, died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from injuries sustained in the Sept. 11 crash, Northrup said.
At the time, Illinois State Police said James turned northbound onto Route 128 from Route 33 and lost control because of a significant amount of an unknown liquid on the roadway, possibly diesel fuel.
The motorcycle overturned and came to rest in the roadway. James was initially transported to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Northrup said the death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police District 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.