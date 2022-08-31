Authorities on Wednesday charged Dagan Traylor, 32, of Shelbyville, with 37 counts of weapons and narcotics offenses resulting from a methamphetamine distribution investigation, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
Pursuant to the investigation, an operation was conducted on Aug. 29 by members of the East Central Illinois Task Force (ECITF), Central Illinois Enforcement Group (CIEG), the Shelbyville Police Department, Coles County Crisis Response Team (CRT), and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Kroncke said the operation led to the seizure of 770 grams of methamphetamine including packaging; eight grams of cocaine, including packaging; more than 100 rounds of ammunition; and six loaded and defaced firearms consisting of a rifle, two handguns, and three sawed-off shotguns.
Traylor was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver with a Prior Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine Conviction, a Class X Felony with a sentencing range of 12 to 100 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000. The charge alleges that Traylor possessed with the intent to deliver between 400 and 900 grams of methamphetamine and was previously convicted in Montgomery County of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in a 2017 case. Seventy-five percent of any prison sentence must be served upon conviction. Day for day credit does not apply, pursuant to Illinois statute.
An additional charge of Unlawful Possession of between 400 and 900 grams of Methamphetamine with a Prior Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine Conviction was filed. The charge is a Class X Felony with a sentencing range of eight to 80 years in prison and a maximum fine of $400,000.
Traylor was also charged with six counts of Armed Habitual Criminal, Class X Felonies with a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison. If convicted, 85% of the sentence must be served. Day for day credit does not apply, pursuant to Illinois statute. The charges allege that Traylor possessed a Smith & Wesson 380 caliber handgun; a Century Arms 9mm handgun; a Westernfield 410 caliber shotgun; a New England Firearms 410 caliber shotgun; an AR-15 SigSauer 223 caliber semi-automatic rifle; and a Westernfield 12 gauge shotgun. The charges further allege that he was previously convicted of Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine – both Montgomery County cases charged in 2017 and 2020 respectively.
Additionally, 18 counts of Possession of Weapon by a Felon were filed alleging that Traylor possessed six firearms after having been convicted of two separate felony offenses in Montgomery County and further alleging that Traylor was on parole at the time of the alleged offenses. All 18 counts are Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of three to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Traylor was also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (between five and 15 grams of cocaine) with the Intent to Deliver with a prior Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance conviction, a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of four to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000.
An additional charge of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (between five and 15 grams of cocaine) with a prior Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance conviction was filed. The offense is a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of one to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a maximum fine of $50,000.
Six charges alleging the possession of six defaced firearms were also filed, Class 3 Felonies with a sentencing range of two to 10 years in prison. The charges allege that Traylor possessed six separate firearms upon which the manufacturer’s serial number had been obliterated.
Traylor was also charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of Weapons, Class 3 Felonies with a sentencing range of two to 10 years in prison. The charges allege that Traylor possessed three shotguns, each having a barrel less than 18 inches in length.
All 37 charged offenses are alleged to have occurred on Aug. 29.
Bond was set at $5 million. Traylor is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7 at 10:30 am for a bond hearing.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
