Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke has turned in her resignation to take a new position. She released this statement on Friday:
“I have accepted a position with the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, Special Prosecution Unit beginning February 1, 2023. For that reason, I am tendering my resignation as Shelby County State’s Attorney. My last day in office will be January 31, 2023.
“As State’s Attorney I have worked hard to improve the office, aggressively prosecute dangerous criminals, increase public safety and awareness, and to obtain justice for innocent crime victims. I am proud of my talented, dedicated, and hardworking colleagues employed by the State’s Attorney’s Office and of the many successes we have accomplished together.
“During the past two years, our office has assertively prosecuted crime, increasing the number of annual filings of serious criminal cases (Class 2 Felonies or greater) by more than 5 times the number filed in previous years. Similarly, our office increased the number of methamphetamine cases filed annually by more than 2 ½ times in an effort to combat the drug epidemic that plagues our community. In the past two years our office vigorously prosecuted felony cases, resulting in a total of 510 years in prison sentences, in addition to one life sentence on a First Degree Murder case. In the two years prior to our administration taking office, prison sentences averaged 68 years annually. We are also proud of our 100% conviction rate on all jury and bench trials.
“During my administration, the State’s Attorney’s Office also increased the number of juvenile abuse and neglect filings by 21%, proactively protecting children who reside in an environment injurious to their welfare. Additionally, our office worked closely with law enforcement to seize a total of $19,610.08 in U.S. currency, 5 motor vehicles, and 13 recreational vehicles through forfeiture proceedings involving property that had been involved in the commission of a crime.
“On behalf of Shelby County, I joined many of my colleagues and fellow State’s Attorneys in successfully challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act.
“I would like to thank our local law enforcement departments and agencies, the Illinois State Police, the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, and the East Central Illinois Task Force for their assistance to the office and their dedication and perseverance during a challenging and dangerous time for law enforcement officers. We have enjoyed working with the officers, deputies, troopers, and investigators who are involved with these agencies and departments.
“I would also like to thank my supporters in the community who entrusted me with the position of Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Shelby County. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the citizens of Shelby County and will always be proud of our accomplishments. I will continue working diligently for the citizens of Shelby County until my final day in office.”
