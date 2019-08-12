Shelby County Salvation Army yard sale ringing the bell

Ding, ding. The Salvation Army in Shelbyville is off and running helping people in Shelby County. The organization will hold a yard sale at its location on Main Street and start signing local people up for its second season of bell ringing.
The Salvation Army "Bless Your Neighbors" yard sale will be Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 9 a.m. at its location at 1410 W. Main Street in Shelbyville. In case of rain, the sale will be inside at the First Assembly of God Church next door to the Salvation Army. Parking will be available in the First Assembly of God parking lot.
In addition to the yard sale, Denise Pullen, the Bell-Ringing Coordinator, will be there to begin signing up individuals, organizations and businesses that want to participate in kettle bell ringing this Christmas season.
Although the Shelby County Salvation Army has been in existence less than a year, it helped over 600 people from Shelby County in the first six months of 2019. It has helped another 100 to 150 in July and August. The biggest change in the Shelby County experience with the Salvation Army was bell-ringing last Christmas. Shelby County people were involved in bell-ringing and the funds raised helped Shelby County recipients.
The "Bless Your Neighbor" yard sale is a special fundraiser brought about by a special donation.
"This was just an opportunity that came to us," said Mindy Mars, the Volunteer Salvation Army case worker. "A woman went into assisted living and had an estate sale."
"First Assembly of God will be hosting the yard sale to help people in need through the Salvation Army and through Joanna's House," said the Rev. Don Jefferies, president of the Shelby County Salvation Army Board of Directors. "Both have the mission to help the needy and the homeless."
The estate sale donation for this sale includes some special items. Mars calls it a high-end yard sale, "not your usual garage sale."
"These items could be sold on eBay," Mars said. "We have a Thomas Kinkade painting with a certificate. We have a lot of Native American items, like pottery, prints, Western motifs and cowboy items, Gene Autry things, etc. The lady was a fan of Native American items and traveled to Egypt and Jerusalem. So there are items from there. We have some green depression glass."
While there aren't any appliances or furniture, there is a lot of collectible items.
The Salvation Army will still take donations for the yard sale, but no clothes. Do not drop off items, instead call Mars before the sale if you have a donation at 217-690-1028.
The Shelby County Salvation Army was created in October last year. Pullen helped coordinate bell ringing in time for Christmas and Shelby County residents got on board. She will be at the yard sale with a sign-up for bell-ringing this year.
"It was new last year and it happened quickly," Pullen said. "We didn't have much time to get organized, but a lot of groups responded.
"We are so grateful to individuals, businesses. organizations and the community who helped us raise money this last year in bell ringing and other donations to help the needy in Shelby County," said Jefferies.
"All the bell ringers last year were local people," Mars said. "We had high school students, church groups, the fire department, the Lions Club, elected officials. We had familiar faces."
If businesses and organizations want, they can identify themselves with their logos while bell ringing. The Salvation Army has three kettles for different locations, including a traveling kettle. Last year, they were in Windsor, Strasburg and Stewardson.
John Curtis can be reached at john.curtis@shelbyvilledailyunion.com
