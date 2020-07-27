The Shelby County Health Department announced Monday that four more Shelby County residents have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A 70-year-old female and a 14-year-old male are isolated in their homes with mild to moderate symptoms. An 84-year-old male resident of the Villas of Hollybrook Assisted Living Center in Shelbyville is isolated in the facility with mild symptoms. A 61-year-old male client of Shelby County Community Services, living independently, is isolated in his home with mild symptoms. The county is now reporting 40 cases.
Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.
About COVID-19
COVID-19 is spread from person-to-person by respiratory droplets, which occurs when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease.
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
COVID-19 Prevention
The best ways to prevent transmission of coronavirus is:
• Practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible
• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
What to do if you are sick and suspect exposure or infection of COVID-19
COVID-19 testing supplies are limited, and screenings are being performed in consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.
• Call ahead before visiting your primary care physician (family doctor) to let them know you may have or have COVID-19.
• Monitor your symptoms. Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).
• If you have a medical emergency call 9-1-1, notify the dispatch personnel that you have, or are being evaluated, for COVID-19.
• Stay home except to receive medical care.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day. This includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, keyboards, tablets, remote controls and bedside tables.
