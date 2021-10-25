The Shelby County Health Department on Monday reported the COVID-related deaths of two county residents between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s. That brings the number of COVID-related deaths in Shelby County to 56.
The department also said that 51 county residents tested positive during the past week.
State metrics reported for the week ending Oct. 16 has Shelby County’s seven day rolling average for positivity increasing to 8.7% from the previous week of 5.9%.
Weekly positive rates per 100,000 population remained at 432 per 100K, significantly above the state’s target rate of 50 per 100K.
Shelby County now has 3,445 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
For vaccinations of individuals ages 18 and older, contact the health department at 217-774-9555 to schedule an appointment to receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine or to inquire regarding a booster vaccination.
