The Shelby County Board on Wednesday voted 12-7 to place a resolution on the November ballot that asks residents whether Chicago should be a separate state from the rest of Illinois.
Board member Lynn Williams, a Democrat from District 11, spoke against the resolution to form a new state, citing the cost.
"Withdrawing from Illinois will make a difference with pensions, with schools and universities and grants for county roads and bridges. There is a $100 billion deficit," Williams said. "It would open up the state constitution. It will affect business. I would love to split from them, but it will cost millions."
Board member Bobby Orman reminded the board that it is a nonbinding resolution to put on the ballot to let the people voice their opinion.
Williams asked about the petition drive to get signatures in favor of the resolution. After the meeting, Jeremy Williams, who circulated the petitions, said that it had more than enough signatures, but that the county board action was a cleaner avenue to get the resolution on the ballot.
Board member Gary Gergeni, a Republican from District 8, said the people should speak via referendum.
"This is strictly a way for people to display their dissatisfaction," Gergeni said. "People have to have a chance to say how they feel. The state spending is a disgrace. We've got to make changes. This is a chance to say we are tired of it."
Those voting against the motion were Kenneth Barr (D-District 5), LaVonne Chaney (D-District 10), Richard Hayden (D-District 1), Robert Jordan (R-District 2), Terry Metzger (D-District 3), Robert Simpson (D-District 4) and Williams (D-District 11).
