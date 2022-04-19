April 8, 2022 – April 15, 2022
On 04/08/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R00837 was recorded from Linda Lou Summerlott (Trustee) of the Jackie Lou Summerlott Trust to Linda Lou Summerlott (Trustee) of the Jackie Lee Summerlott Trust B for property located at Parcel: 1116-34-00-300-003, 1116-34-00-400-002, 1116-36-00-400-006, 1122-02-00-100-008, 1122-03-00-100-002, and 1122-03-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 36 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00850 was recorded from J. David Kennedy to Larry Parks for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-307-013; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 7 L: 15 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 7 L: 16 OL: P:. $500.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRNTY 2022R00853 was recorded from J & H Properties Llc. to Jeremy Nation for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-207-005; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 9TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $86,000.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00859 was recorded from Lana K. Hutchinson, and Jodi L. Sims to Lori A. Hutchinson for property located at Parcel: 2311-09-00-300-001, and 2311-09-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00860 was recorded from Lana K. Hutchinson, and Jodi L. Sims to Lori A. Hutchinson for property located at Parcel: 2311-03-00-300-004, and 2311-03-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00861 was recorded from Lana K. Hutchinson, and Jodi L. Sims to Lori A. Hutchinson for property located at Parcel: 1906-34-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00862 was recorded from Lana K. Hutchinson, and Lori A. Hutchinson to Jodi L. Sims for property located at Parcel: 1906-34-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00863 was recorded from Lana K. Hutchinson, and Lori A. Hutchinson to Jodi L. Sims for property located at Parcel: 2311-09-00-300-001, and 2311-09-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00864 was recorded from Lori A. Hutchinson, and Jodi L. Sims to Lana K. Hutchinson for property located at Parcel: 1906-34-00-400-004, and 1906-34-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00872 was recorded from Brock Key, and Melissa K. Key to Braydon Joshua Michael Smith for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-107-002; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 14 L: 3 OL: P:. $73,000.00.
On 04/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00881 was recorded from Mark A. Luce, and Eric D. Luce to Structured Cabling and Networking Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-410-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 40 L: 1 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 40 L: 2 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 40 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 40 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 40 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 40 L: 6 OL: P:. $162,500.00.
On 04/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00892 was recorded from Rex Foreman, and Ada Foreman to Bryce D. Thornton, and Melissa A. Hermes for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-407-003; Subdivision: A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 4 L: 13 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 4 L: 14 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 4 L: 15 OL: P:, and A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 4 L: 16 OL: P:. $98,500.00.
On 04/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00895 was recorded from Elizabeth Anne Alderson Harris, and Charles Malcolm Alderson Jr. to Michael Jeffrey Brooks for property located at Parcel: 2121-32-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $292,000.00.
On 04/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00897 was recorded from Lindsay N. Hubbard to Lance Macklin for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-104-013; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 23 OL: P:, RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 24 OL: P:, RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 25 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 26 OL: P:. $100,000.00.
On 04/112/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00899 was recorded from Joseph D. Stanford to Daniel Stanford for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-306-003; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 1 L: OL: P:. $150,000.00.
On 04/12/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R00902 was recorded from Robert L. Boarman to Robert T. Boarman for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 04/13/2022 a SHERIFF DEED 2022R00903 was recorded from Sheriff of Shelby County, Clem M. Scribner III, and Brian McReynolds to Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-07-209-003; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 9 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 04/13/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R00904 was recorded from Geffrey Duan Smith, and Diann Marie Smith to Geffrey Duane Smith (Trustee) of the Geffrey D. Smith Trust, and Diann Marie Smith (Trustee) of the Diann M. Smith Trust for property located at Parcel: 1812-07-00-100-003, 1812-07-00-200-006, 1812-07-00-300-008, 1906-04-00-400-002, 2205-15-00-300-001, 2311-11-00-300-001, 2311-17-00-100-003, and 2311-18-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 04/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00905 was recorded from Zachary Readnor to John Pennington for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $25,000.00.
On 04/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00906 was recorded from Douglas W. Foor, and Christie Foor to Nequel Destulien for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-107-003; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 32 L: 3 OL: P:. $21,000.00.
On 04/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00914 was recorded from Stanley P. Smart to Camryn Boarman for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-16-409-005; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 5 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 6 OL: P:. $63,000.00.
On 04/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00919 was recorded from Mark Canada, and Angela Canada to M. Leann Weber for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-001; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 5 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 6 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 04/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R00924 was recorded from Sharon K. Miner, and Cheryl L. Marlow to The Wallace Real Estate Group Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-213-014; Subdivision: LAFAYETTE LEACH B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $6,000.00.
