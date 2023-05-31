May 5 - May 26, 2023
On 05.05.2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01048 was recorded from the Village of Stewardson to Timothy D. Waldhoff, and Wendy L. Waldhoff for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-19-401-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 15 L: 1 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 15 L: 2 OL: P:. $10,000.
On 05/05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01049 was recorded from Johnna Schloz to Zachary G. Schmitz for property located at Parcel: 1116-17-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $145,000.00.
On 05/05/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01055 was recorded from Paul A/ Carpenter to Comet Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-09-111-005; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 49 L: 2 OL: P:, and CITIZENS ADD B: 49 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/08/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01061 was recorded from Thomas Scott Williams, and Vickie M. Williams to Derek Williams for property located at Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:, JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:, and JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/08/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01042 was recorded from James Dale Schrock AKA James D. Schrock, and Cheryl L. Schrock to James D. Schrock, and Cheryl L. Schrock for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-300-010, 2013-23-00-100-005, 2013-23-00-200-001, 2013-23-00-200-002, 2013-24-00-100-001, 2013-24-00-100-002, and 2013-24-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 05/08/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01063 was recorded from James D. Schrock AKA James Dale Schrock, and Cheryl L. Schrock to Adam E. Schrock for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-300-010, 2013-23-00-100-005, 2013-23-00-200-001, 2013-23-00-200-002, 2013-24-00-100-001, 2013-24-00-100-002, and 2013-24-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, and SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 05/08/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02068 was recorded from Emil J. Litz, and M. Kathleen Litz to Richard C. Litz, and Tresa M. Litz for property located at Parcel: 1116-06-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW. $59,488.77.
On 05/08/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01069 was recorded from James A. Hedges (Trustee), Carol A. Williams (Trustee), and James E. Hedges (Deceased) of the James E. Hedges Trust to James A. Hedges for property located at Parcel: 1001-25-00-100-006, 1001-35-00-400-005, and 1404-17-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 25 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 35 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 35 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 35 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 05/08/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01070 was recorded from James A. Hedges (Trustee), Carol A. Williams (Trustee), and James E. Hedges (Deceased) of the James E. Hedges Trust to Carol A. Williams for property located at Parcel: 0603-02-00-200-001, and 1404-17-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 17 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 2 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 05/08/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01071 was recorded from Lois Lorton Garrett (Trustee) of the Vivos Trust to Klint N. Tucker, and Brooke N. Tucker for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $360,000.00.
On 05/08/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01074 was recorded from Cheryl A. Jason (Trustee) to Steve Marion, and Mary Marion for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-00-300-013; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $113,000.00.
On 05/08/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01076 was recorded from Lois Lorton Garrett to Dale L. Corley, and Jennifer L. Corley for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $360,000.00.
On 05/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01082 was recorded from Steven J. Harmon, Alice Icenogle, Joyce A. Helmbacher, Doris A. Harmon, James H. Harmon, Lawrence C. Harmon, Paul R. Harmon, John R. Harmon (Deceased), and Thomas A. Harmon (Deceased) to Jacob D. Schumacher for property located at Parcel: 2127-08-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $322,000.00.
On 05/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01086 was recorded from Steven J. Harmon, Alice Icenogle, Joyce A. Helmbacher, Doris A. Harmon, James H. Harmon, Lawrence C. Harmon, Paul R. Harmon, John R. Harmon (Deceased), and Thomas A. Harmon (Deceased) to Blake C. Greuel for property located at Parcel: 2127-08-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW. $420,000.00.
On 05/09/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01091 was recorded from Derek Lowe, and Cassandra Lowe to Cassandra Starr Lowe for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-211-006; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 16 L: 10 OL: P:, and CITIZENS ADD B: 16 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01092 was recorded from Steve Seaton to Joseph Perry for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-310-001; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 14 L: 7 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 14 L: 8 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 05/10/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01095 was recorded from Albert Quinn Pirkle Jr., and Donna M. Pirkle to Donna M. Pirkle (Trustee), and Albert Quinn Pirkle (Trustee) of the Water Bug Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-12-09-102-001; Subdivision: J H MCCARTNEYS B: 1 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/10/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01097 was recorded from Paul D. Suter to Dakota J. Campbell for property located at Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 05/10/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01098 was recorded from Albert Q. Pirkle Jr. to Donna Pirkle (Trustee), and Albert Quinn Pirkle (Trustee) of the Water Bug Trust for property located at Parcel; 2013-11-00-400-014; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 05/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01105 was recorded from Philip Ryan Siemer, and Jody L. Siemer to Philip Ryan Siemer, and Jody L. Siemer for property located at Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 05/11/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01106 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee) of Trust #738 TO Ira Robert Peadro for property located at Parcel: 0115-05-00-300-002, 0115-05-00-400-001, 0115-08-00-200-001, 0115-08-00-200-002, 0115-08-00-200-005, and 0115-17-00-100-009; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW NE. $0.00.
On 05/11/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01108 was recorded from Banfield Properties Llc. to Chloe Watston for property located at Parcel; 2013-07-06-104-002; Subdivision: RGK 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 18 OL: P:. $103,500.00.
On 05/11/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01112 was recorded from Constance M. Anderson to Phillip L. Anderson (Trustee), and Constance M. Anderson (Trustee) of the Anderson Trust for property located at Parcel; 0221-01-10-101-016; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 05/11/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01113 was recorded from Phillip L. Anderson, and Constance M. Anderson to Phillip L. Anderson (Trustee), and Constance M. Anderson (Trustee) of the Anderson Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-10-101-015; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 05/11/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01115 was recorded from Ruth Ann Keown (Trustee) of the Larry N. Keown Trust to Ruth Ann Keown (Trustee of the Ruth Ann Keown Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-11-00-400-002, 0417-11-00-400-004, 0417-12-00-100-003, and 0918-06-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 05/12/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01125 was recorded from Cecil A. Fortner, and Cathy S. Fortner Jones to Jason Baylis, and Dusty Baylis for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-304-003; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/12/2023 a DEED 2023R01128 was recorded from Donald G. Wetherell (Trustee), and Tammy S. Wetherell (Trustee), of the Donald G. and Tammy S. Wetherell Trust to Donald G. Wetherell (Trustee), and Tammy S. Wetherell (Trustee) of the Donald G. and Tammy S. Wetherell Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-18-00-100-009; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 05/12/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01132 was recorded from Nancy C. Jeffries to Dennis Bales for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-311-005; Subdivision: WESTERVELT B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, and WESTERVELT B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 05/12/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01134 was recorded from Laura O. Bennett (Deceased), BOKF NA (Trustee) DBA Bank of Oklahoma, and Mary Ann Routh (Trustee), of the Laura O. Bennett Trust to BOKF NA (Trustee) DBA Bank of Oklahoma, FKA Bank of Oklahoma NA, Mary Ann Routh (Trustee) of the Virginia Lee Loock Trust, and The Mary Ann Routh Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 05/12/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01135 was recorded from Laura O. Bennett (Deceased), Bank Of Oklahoma Na (Trustee), Bokf Na (Trustee) Virginia Lee Loock (Deceased), of the Lara O. Bennett Trust to Heidi Elizabeth Haughey, Mary Melissa Rozmus, William Arthur Loock III, and Diana Lee Shildneck for property located at Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 05/12/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01136 was recorded from Benjamin H. Bush, and Joyce Ann Bush to Zachary S. Hite, and Viengsavanh Hite for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-13-304-011; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 10 L: 4 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 10 L: 5 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 05/12/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01145 was recorded from Mary Jane Lowery (Deceased), Gus Alan Lowery, David E. Lowery. Darrel E. Lowery, and Laura Elizabeth Lowery to Guy Michael Anderson for property located at Parcel; 2409-25-00-100-008. Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $85,500.00.A
On 05/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01153 was recorded from Elaine Grant-Endebrock, Gregory W. Endebrock (Deceased), and Robin Kralman to Debra J. Wagner for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-403-001l Subdivision: A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 11 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 12 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 13 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 14 OL: P:, and A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 3 L: 15 OL: P:. $119,000.00.
On 05/15/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01160 was recorded from Ricky L. Wittenberg (Trustee) of the Wittenberg, Thomas J. Roepke, and Elizabeth R. Roepke for property located at Parcel: 1526-11-00-400-002 , 1526-12-00-100-001 , and 1526-12-00-200-001 ; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 12 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $2,290,000.00.
On 05/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01168 was recorded from Rayman E. Kelly, and Ronald E. Kelly to Dee Newton, Loralee Kelly, and Ronald Kelly for property located at Parcel: 1526-16-00-300-004 ; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $75,000.00.
On 05/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01173 was recorded from Andrew Paul Tabbert to Gary Lumpp for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-14-304-002 ; Subdivision: HURLBUTTS SUB OF L 4-5 CORYDON WEEDS B: 1 L: 1 OL: P, and HURLBUTTS SUB OF L 4-5 CORYDON WEEDS B: 1 L: 2 OL: P: . $110,000.00.
On 05/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01175 was recorded from Troy D. Simpson, and Cheryl R. Pettyjohn to Larry E. Thrall for property located at Parcel: 1707-27-00-200-009 ; Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $100,000.00.
On 05/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01187 was recorded from Austin B. Halbrook, and Kay Halbrook to Wyatt Gunnar Boehm for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-07-203-004 ; Subdivision: MAURICE A YORK B: 1 L: 3 OL: P: . $65,000.00.
On 05/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRABTY 2023R01195 was recorded from Keith Edward Ballinger, and Lids Rene Bsllinger to Adam D. Moore, and Terra L. Moore for property located at Parcel: 0221-17-00-200-007 , Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $525,000.00.
On 05,18.2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01202 was recorded from Mary Joellen Marts to Michael W. Goodwin, and Katheran A. Goodwin for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-102-001 ; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 23 L: 4 OL: P: . $85,000.00.
On 05/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01204 was recorded from Pierce Holding Llc. to Beyers Lakes Estates Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-09-201-006 ; Subdivision: LAKESIDE VILLAS I(PART OF BEYERS LAKE 12TH) B: L: 585-A/B OL: P: . $263,000.00.
On 05/18/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01205 was recorded from Patsy Ann Stephens to Ashley L. Kite for property located at Subdivision: FIRST CIRCLE PARK B: 2 L: 4 OL: P: . $0.00.
On 05/19/2023 a SHERIFF DEED 2023R01206 was recorded from Brian McReynolds, Sheriff of Shelby County to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB (Trustee) of the Quercus Mortgage Investment Trusr for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-210-002 l Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 17 L: 4 OL: P: . $33,000.00.
On 05/19.2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01207 was recorded from Ronald R. Ragan to Ronald Richard Ragen (Trustee) of the Ronald Richard Ragen Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 27 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 05/22/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01218 was recorded from Robert H. Smith, and Elaine Smith to Tim Zmyslony, and Lauren Zmyslony for property located at Parcel: 2205-22-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $205,300.00.
On 05/22/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01221 was recorded from Gaylene Emert to Brandi Lynn Linville for property located at Parcel: 0319-10-06-101-001, and 0319-10-06-102-001; Subdivision: CLARKSBURG B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, CLARKSBURG B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, CLARKSBURG B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:, CLARKSBURG B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, CLARKSBURG B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, and CLARKSBURG B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 05/22/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01226 was recorded from Roger N. Wright (Trustee), and Patricia A. Wright (Trustee) of the Roger N. Wright Trust to Paul Hoene, Martha Hoene, Jason Breer, and Julie Breer for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $50.000/00/
On 05/22/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01227 was recorded from Jeryk Wright to Paul Hoene, Martha Hoene, Jason Breer, and Julie Breer for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-004l Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $50,000.00.
On 05/22/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01229 was recorded from Linda Meganhardt, Jason Andrew Steery, and Kari Renee Steers Lynch to Robert J. Helton, and Sara J. Helton for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-204-005; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 4 L: 15 OL: P:. $139,900.00.
On 05/22/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01230 was recorded from Terra Renee Rodman to Emily A. Atkinson for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-310-025; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 6 L: 2 OL: P:. $93,900.00.
On 05/23/2023 a DEED 2023R01243 was recorded from Wilbert C. Kaufman, Wilbert Kaufman (Trustee) of the Kaufman Family Trust to Carol A. Schank, Donna L. Kaufman, and Diane J. Anderson for property located at Parcel: 2127-08-00-200-011; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 06/23/2023 a DEED 2023R01244 was recorded from Wilbert C. Kaufman, and Wilbert Kaufman (Trustee) of the Kaufman Family Trust to Donna I Kaufman for property located at Parcel: 2127-17-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 05/23/2023 a DEED 2023R01245 was recorded from Wilbert C. Kaufman, and Wilbert Kaufman (Trustee) of the Kaufman Family Trust to Carol A. Schank for property located at Parcel: 2127-09-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 05/23/2023 An ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R01249 was recorded from Nona Jones, and Abi Holden to Catherine J. Thomas (Deceased), and MBS Property Partnership for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-305-012; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER HEIRS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $77,501.00.
On 05/23/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01251 was recorded from Sarah M. Shaw to Doretta E. Gordon for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-12-210-001; Subdivision: A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and A M CRADDICK 2ND ADD TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 05/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01269 was recorded from Patricia A. Jenkins, and James Taylor to Linda Meganhardt for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-014; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: OL: P:. $117,500.00.
On 05/24/2023 An ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R01260 was recorded from Nona Jones (Administrator, Abi Holden (Administrator), and Catherine J. Thomas (Deceased) to Virginia Ripple for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-106-012; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 27 L: 8 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 27 L: 9 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 05/25/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01264 was recorded from Vicky Lynn Shaffer (Trustee), and Teresa Marie Little (Trustee), of the Kimble D. Foor Trust to Teresa Marie Little (Trustee), and Vicky Lynn Shaffer (Trustee), of the Teresa Marie Little Gst Trust, and Vicky Lynn Shaffer Gst Trust for property located at Parcel; 1812-27-00-200-001, 1812-28-00-300-011, 1812-28-00-300-013, and 2311-11-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 27 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 05/25/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01266 was recorded from Veda J. Woods to Robin L. Munson, Kirk F. Woods, Tina C. Scott, Kevin E. Woods, Grant D. Woods, and Kenneth W. Woods for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-300-026; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 05/25/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01267 was recorded from Terry L. Hutchcraft, and Tina M. Hutchcraft to Terry L. Hutchcraft (Trustee), and Tina M. Hutchcraft (Trustee), of the Terry and Tina Hutchcraft Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 0918-12-00-200-014; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE NE. $0.00.
On 05/25/2023 a CORPORATION WARRANTY DEED was recorded from Finks Farms Inc. to Bradley W. Slifer (Trustee) of the Bradley W. Slifer Trust, and Michael D. Slifer (Trustee) of the Michael D. Slifer Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $341,715.00.
On 05/25/2023 a CORPORATION DEED 2023R01278 was recorded from Finks Farms Inc. to Derek C. Slifer for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $341,715.00.
On 05/25/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01282 was recorded from Jana Marie Jenkins to Douglas Albert Kinkelaar, David Norman Kinkelaar, and Ellen Denise Strohl for property located at Parcel: 0221-21-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, $19,500.00.
On 05,25,2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01283 was recorded from Douglas Albert Kinkelaar, David Norman Kinkelaar, and Ellen Denise Strohl to Douglas Albert Kinkelaar, and Bobbi A. Kinkelaar for property located at Parcel; 0221-21-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 05/25/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01284 was recorded from Douglas Albert Kinkelaar, David Norman Kinkelaar, and Ellen Denise Strohl to David Norman Kinkelaar, and Laura K. Kinkelaar for property located at Parcel: 0221-21-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 05/25/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01285 was recorded from Douglas Albert Kinkelaar, David Norman Kinkelaar, and Ellen Denise Strohl to Donald E. Strohl (Trustee) of the Donald E. Strohl Trust, and Ellen D. Strohl (Trustee) of the Ellen D. Strohl Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-21-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW SE. $0.00.
On 05/25/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01286 was recorded from Jeffrey G. Barker, Teresa B. Maxwell, and Teresa Barker-Maxwell to Barker Family Partners Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-14-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 05/25/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01287 was recorded from Richard D. Barker to Barker Family Partners Llc. for property located at Parcel; 2013-14-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $96,000.00.
On 05/26/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01292 was recorded from Norma Jean Hinton to Timothy Hinton for property located at Parcel: 0417-28-00-100-002, 0417-29-00-300-006, 0417-29-00-400-009, 0417-32-00-100-002, and 0417-32-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 05/26/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023E01293 was recorded from Robert H. Behl to Don Strohl Real Estate Holdings Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-15-14-301-009; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE SW. $0.00.
On 05/26/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01294 was recorded from Donald E. Strohl, and Ellen E. Strohl to Don Strohl Real Estate Holdings Llc. For property located at Parcel; 0221-14-00-100-005, 0221-14-00-300-005, 0221-15-00-400-018, 0221-22-00-200-005, and 0221-22-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW; SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
