June 9, 2023 – June 16, 2023
On 06/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01382 was recorded from Dennis G. Whitlatch, and Mary C. Whitlatch to Stephen R. Ishmael for property located at Parcel: 0417-06-00-100-012; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $76,000.00.
On 06/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01389 was recorded from Spencer Blackburn, and Grace Ann Blackburn FKA Grace Ann Moll to Marie Stadler for property Located at Parcel: 1812-14-01-201-001; Subdivision: BOARMAN ESTATES 1ST ADD B: L: 1 OL: P:. $300,000.00.
On 06/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01394 was recorded from Durward D. Burrus, and Victoria C. Burrus to Brenda S. B. Wallace (Trustee) of the Durward D. and Victoria C. Burrus Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-20-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 06/13/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01407 WAS RECORDED FROM Michael Coventry, and Connie Jo Coventry (Deceased) to Michael Coventry for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-12-201-004; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/13/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01411 was recorded from Debra Gordon Turbert, and Doretta E. Gordon to Shawn Gordon, and Kristy Jo Quance for property located at Parcel: 0825-09-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $60,000.00.
On 06/13/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01420 was recorded from George Franklin Warren (Trustee) of the George Franklin Warren Trust, and Dorothy Warren (Trustee), of the Dorothy Warren Trust to Christopher M. Baker, and Tonia L. Baker for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-19-404-001; Tract: SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $9,000.00.
On 06/13/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R1422 was recorded from Trentin Sheehan to Courtney M. Gray for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-309-006; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 24 L: 1 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 24 L: 2 OL: P:. $86,000.00.
On 06/13/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01424 was recorded from Philip M. Mettendorf FKA Tammy S. Mettendorf, and Tammy Barnetto Philip M. Mettendorf for property located at Parcel: WINDSOR B: 24 L: 2 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01426 was recorded from Meindert L. Norg, and Kristi L. Norg to Meindert L. Norg (Trustee) of the Norg Trust for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-304-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 16 L: 1 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 16 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01429 was recorded from Vickie L. Craig, and David S. Dagen to Fred R. Becker (Trustee), and Mary E. Becker (Trustee) of the Fred R. Becker Trust, and the Nary E. Becker Trust for property located at Parcel: 1707-28-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $282,408.00.
On 06/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01431 was recorded from Vickie L. Craig, and David S. Dagen to Craig Cemetery for property located at Parcel: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/14/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01435 was recorded from Michael J. Fair to Michael J. Fair, and Mary Kimberly Fair for property located at Parcel: 2013-10-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/15/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01438 was recorded from Donald H. Pinkston, and Nancy M. Pinkston to Donald H. Pinkston, and Nancy M. Pinkston for property located at Parcel: 3013-07-11-202-006; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 15 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/15/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01446 was recorded from Chicago Title Land Trust Company (Trustee) of Trust Number 18 to Breeding Farm Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE; and SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01449 was recorded from Brian K. Nenze to Bradley K. Eversole, and Devona J. Eversole for property located at Parcel: 1812-11-00-400-016; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $169,900.00.
On 06/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01451 was recorded from Bradley K. Eversole, and Devona J. Eversole to Brandon D. Eversole for property located at Parcel: 1812-30-00-200-010, and 1812-30-00-200-011; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $207,000.00.
On 06/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01460 was recorded from Hannah N. Firnhaber, and Martha A. Firnhaber to Marley Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-305-016; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $58,000.00.
On 06/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01463 was recorded from Tucker Cripe, and Hannah Cripe FKA Hannah Meyerholtz to Walter F. Gonyer Jr., and Tina M. Gonyer for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-220-001, and 2013-18-07-220-004; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 3 OL: P:, THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 4 OL: P:, THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 5 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 6 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 06/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R0`469 was recorded from Brian Halbrook, and Cynthia Halbrook to Spencer E. Halbrook for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-00-400-023; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $20,000.00.
