SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Board met on Wednesday and dealt with a replacement and roadwork.
The first order of business was the replacement of county board member Rob Amling, who died May 29. Amling represented District 4, which encompasses Oconee, Cold Spring and part of Tower Hill Township.
The recommendation for the appointment to Amling's seat was Earl D. Baker of Oconee. Baker was born and raised in Oak Lawn, near Chicago. He is retired from General Motors. He moved to Assumption from 1987 to 1994, then returned north until 2005. He then moved to Pana for 13 years. He moved to Oconee about a year ago.
In retirement, Baker dove into community involvement. He is involved in the Pana Senior Center. He is involved in the Pana Lions Club and the American legion Post. He is the Commander of the Sons of the American Legion. He is a chaplain for the Quad City Hospice Program and involved in the No Veteran Dies Alone program. On top of that, he preaches every Sunday morning in Vandalia and every Sunday evening at the Pana Churches of Christ.
The County Board voted to appoint Baker to Amling's open seat. They then appointed Robyn Perry to the Shelby County Board of Review District 1.
County Engineer Alan Spesard reported that a bridge in Richland Township has been completed and is open to traffic. He also reported a $90,000 grant that was received to locate and assess culverts in each township in the county. It is an 80/20 grant. If the townships want to participate in the 20% Spesard's consultant will evaluate the culverts.
Spesard reported that a bridge was recently bid in Windsor Township and awarded to Depew & Owen for $224,688.
Two resolutions were passed to begin the long-awaited work on the Cowden-Herrick Road. One was to use Motor Fuel Tax money for it and the other to award the Cowden-Herrick Road project. Spesard said that the project will be bid on July 30. The work is for about a 6-mile Shelby County stretch of road, west of Cowden to the bridge, where Fayette County intersects.
Spesard also reported that the State's Capital Bill was signed and the county, townships, etc. will see an increase in revenue for roads over the next year from the 19-cent increase at the gas pumps.
The only road project on the agenda that wasn't approved was a petition from Prairie Township to replace a collapsed drainage structure. It was put on hold due to paperwork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.