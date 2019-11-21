Astrid Hutchison, a marketing specialist with EJ Water, has used flexible workspace before and was pleased to design Effingham’s newest one, named Axis@109 West.
The Effingham Regional Incubator Network announced it will launch Axis@109 West, Effingham’s first shared workspace, on Dec. 2.
Colorful sofas, casual chairs, tables and a bar work space area are parts of the space that was spurred by the concept known as a business incubator. Overall, Hutchison said the space comes with an “out of the box” design space with lots of color and palm tree prints on the wall, with the intention that when people come in to work, creativity will flow.
Bob Schultz, a board member for Axis – and one of the driving forces behind the shared workspace concept – told a group of investors and those interested in renting the space at the official ribbon cutting that this concept is the way of the future for Effingham County and across the nation.
Norma Lansing, CEO and President of Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, said the new space could probably accommodate 30-35 people, given the design of the space of people using it at different times and different days during any given week. If the concept gains popularity, there is potential for opening another Axis location in Effingham, Lansing said.
Axis, according to its website at www.axis109west.com , is a concept that provides flexible office solution for business professionals, remote workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, or graduate students. These shared workspaces are the fastest growing sector of business office space in the nation. By 2030, flexible workspace is expected to represent 30 percent of the US office stock.
Axis provides a range of open office settings, allowing members to collaborate in a creative environment. The space features table top space, stand up work areas, lounge seating, a privacy booth for phone calls, a small conference room, Internet access, kitchenette and restrooms. There are optional lockable cubicles for individualized space for an added cost.
“We put together a focus group about a year ago, and we asked what do we need in Effingham for entrepreneurs and individuals who might work from home,” said Schultz. “That was the genesis for the idea of Axis @109 West. It is the idea of shared workspace.”
Hutchison said the concept is common in larger cities and common for millennials and those who work remotely for larger companies, while being based in Effingham-area. It is also for local entrepreneurs working to create a new business.
“Working remotely from anywhere in the world is what is most attractive for working for those companies,” said Hutchison. “We have a lot of entrepreneurs in our area. Overall the shared co-working space is also about allowing people who also work for local companies who just need a different shift of space to be creative in or to talk about things with others in this space.”
The environment is expected to be ever-changing once tenants start using the space expected next month. The space will be locked and will only be opened electronically by members sharing the space. Those behind creating Axis tried to think about who would be using it and what would make them most comfortable and productive.
Members will be given opportunities for events to help them grow in their skills. Speakers may be scheduled at times to provide tips for workers, as well.
“In the next 10 years, out of all new offices being created in the country, 30 percent of those will be shared office spaces,” said Schultz. “We are ahead of the curve to have that start here in Effingham. This is a very good community with so many different partnerships – CEO, CTEC, mentoring – just so many public-private partnerships that strengthen the community.”
The City of Effingham and The Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance each contributed $15,000 to the project, in what is to be a one-year agreement. Other contributors came from: Agracel, Mette Cabinet Corner, John Boos & Co., Bob’s Discount Home Improvement Center, EJ Water, Consolidated Communication, and Imagine This! Marketing Group and building owners Gehl and Tara Higgs.
Schultz said the public and private partnership made this new space possible. He also applauded owners of the building at 109 West Jefferson, Gehl and Tara Higgs, for helping make it a reality. Gehl Higgs handled most of the renovation work for Axis.
“To their (building owners) credit, they were willing to take a plunge in this and be vested in this with us,” said Schultz. “Funding to finish the space, furniture and operational costs came about from City of Effingham and The Alliance.”
A single membership will cost $85 per month. For an additional $100 per month the tenant can have private room workspace in one of four locking cubicles.
“Locally, I think there’s a huge demand for this,” said Hutchison. “We have a lot of entrepreneurs, a lot of people with bad Internet, and those working with bigger companies not in this state and need a focus space that doesn’t have as much disruption as a coffee shop might have. But, also the space is friendly and casual but not so office like.”
Tara Higgs said she purchased the building in 2013. She lived upstairs and ran a gym on the lower level. Although, it was a popular gym, when the Workman Complex opened, it forced her doors to close. She later rented the space to the owner of a children’s boutique, which has since moved.
“We’ve had others look at this building for more traditional things, but we have more of the entrepreneurial mind set and liked this concept after Bob Schultz approached us,” said Higgs.
Open houses are being held through mid-week for anyone interested in seeing the space or learning more.
Axis will be open, for visitors and those who want to test the space, from 1-4 Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday. It will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Other dates for viewing will be: noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 29; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30.
