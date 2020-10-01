Effingham Police have arrested a rural Teutopolis man on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of Failure to register as sex offender (failure to notify change of address and failure to notify change of employment).
Larry A. Bedwell III, 21, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation conducted by Effingham Police detectives after receiving a report of criminal allegations.
During the investigation, Bedwell, a sexual predator who is required to register, was found to be non-compliant in his registration and was booked into Effingham County Jail. It was discovered that Bedwell had been residing in the 300th block of N. 3rd Street within proximity of a school, which is a prohibited area for registered sexual predators. Bedwell was registered at an address in rural Teutopolis.
Investigators also found evidence to support the charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The investigation determined that Bedwell did not have contact with any area students or enter any school property.
Bedwell is expected to be formally charged Friday by the Effingham County State’s Attorney, where bond will be set on all three charges. Failure to register is a Class 3 felony, punishable by 2-5 years imprisonment. Aggravated criminal sex abuse is a Class 2 felony, punishable by 3-7 years imprisonment.
