1200 PM CDT TUE AUG 20 2019
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 602 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS:
SHELBY, CHAMPAIGN, CLARK, COLES, CUMBERLAND, DOUGLAS, EDGAR, MOULTRIE, VERMILION, CLAY, CRAWFORD, EFFINGHAM, JASPER, LAWRENCE, RICHLAND.
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAMPAIGN, CHARLESTON, DANVILLE, EFFINGHAM, FLORA, GREENUP, LAWRENCEVILLE, MARSHALL, MATTOON, NEWTON, OLNEY, PARIS, ROBINSON, SHELBYVILLE, SULLIVAN, TUSCOLA, AND URBANA.
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
612 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019
Cass-Champaign-Christian-Clark-Clay-Coles-Crawford-Cumberland-De Witt-Douglas-Edgar-Effingham-Fulton-Jasper-Knox-Lawrence-Logan-Macon-Marshall-Mason-McLean-Menard-Morgan-Moultrie-Peoria-Piatt-Richland-Sangamon-Schuyler-Scott-Shelby-Stark-Tazewell-Vermilion-Woodford-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central Illinois, east central Illinois, southeast Illinois and west central Illinois.
TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms will accelerate across central and southeast Illinois this morning through mid afternoon. The primary hazard will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Hail to the size of quarters will be possible.
While the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...WEDNESDAY THROUGH MONDAY...
Storm chances will continue Wednesday and Thursday, especially south of I-74.
