Several people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday in Jackson Township.
Effingham County deputies reported a green 2001 Dodge Stratus driven by Dustin E. Smith, 27, of Louisville, was slowing in traffic for a vehicle eastbound on U.S. 40 that was waiting to turn north onto 900th St. when a tan 1993 Ford F-150 driven by Gavin R. Wilkerson, 22, of Brownstown, struck Smith’s vehicle from behind, forcing it off the roadway and down into a ravine. The accident occurred at 2:42 p.m.
Smith and passengers in Smith’s vehicle, Natasha M. Smith, 25, Waylon E. Smith, 4, and Avalyn M. Smith, 2, were all transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with reported injuries. All were wearing seat belts.
Wilkerson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Both drivers were cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
