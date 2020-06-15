Several were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Summit Township Saturday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Mary B. Fasbender, 71, of St. Charles, was driving a black 2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid west on 1350th Avenue when Fasbender turned north onto 900th St. and collided with a northbound red 2002 Chevy driven by Donald E. Brown, 35, of Effingham. Fasbender's vehicle spun to the right and stopped in a ditch. Brown's vehicle came to rest in the ditch on the left side of the roadway. The accident occurred at 11:44 a.m.
Both drivers were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, along with passengers in Brown's vehicle: Haley B. Brown, 35, Brady A. Brown, 9, and Ella L. Brown, 4.
Fasbender was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
