Several people were injured in an accident in Teutopolis Monday.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Donald F. Wesselman, 70, of Teutopolis, was driving a 2013 maroon Lincoln MKS northbound on Race Street attempting to cross Main Street when he collided with a 2013 tan Chrysler Town and Country driven by Patricia A. Nave, 68, of Martinsville, that was traveling westbound on Main. The collision forced Nave’s vehicle into a 2017 white Chrysler 200 LX driven by Joseph Siemer, 18, of Teutopolis, that was stopped on Race Street at Main. The accident occurred at 12:18 p.m.
Wesselman was injured but refused treatment. Nave was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with incapacitating injuries. Passengers in Nave’s vehicle — Douglas Nave, 72, Cathryn Nave, 11, and Oscar Nave, 5, all of Martinsville — were transported to the same hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
