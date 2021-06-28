Several were injured in an accident on Interstate 70 eastbound lanes in Cumberland County Sunday.

Illinois State Police reported a 2014 white International truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Clay Schuette, 48, of Benld, rear-ended a 2017 white GMC Yukon driven by Krystle Morgan, 36, of Herculaneum, Missouri, that was slowed due to a previous crash ahead. The accident occurred near milepost 118 at 2:47 p.m.

Morgan and four passengers, ranging in age from 1 to 38, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Schuette was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Tags

Trending Video