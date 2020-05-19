Illinois State Police reported several adults and children were injured in an accident on Interstate 57 in Effingham County Monday.
Kimyada Hunter, 40, of Marianna, Arkansas, was driving a 2000 gray Honda van southbound on Interstate 57 in the right lane near milepost 157 when Hunter reported an unknown vehicle in the left lane served nearly striking the van. Hunter then swerved to avoid collision with the unknown vehicle and left the roadway to the west. The accident occurred at 7:10 p.m.
Hunter was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Also transported with nonlife-threatening injuries were passengers Deidra Miller, 32, of Bellwood; Markem Clark, 28, of Chicago; Yakita Hunter, 26, and Miracle Hunter, 18, both of Marianna, Arkansas. Three children between the ages of 2 and 4 also were transported with nonlife-threatening injuries. A 7-year-old was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Kimyada Hunter was cited for improper lane usage, four counts of failure to secure a child in a child restraint device and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Clark was cited for failure to wear a seat belt and Miller was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.
