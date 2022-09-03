ALTAMONT – Several hundred gathered Friday afternoon for the open of the Hobnob Harvest Market at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.
The market continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring vintage vendors and handmade crafts, mobile clothing boutiques, treats, ice cream and food vendors. Admission to get into the market is $5 per person, and free for children 12 and under. There is a market waiting area for those who arrive before 9 a.m.
This weekend marked the first time the Hobnob Market has been back to the fairgrounds since 2019. The Hobnob Market is owned and operated by Scott and Holly Snelling of Covington, Indiana, which is 16 miles east of Danville, Illinois. The Hobnob Market started as a small holiday market the couple hosted in Covington at the Beef House Banquet Center in 2012 as a Holiday market.
“We’ve grown ever since then,” Holly Snelling said. “We usually have one market a year in the Efingham area.”
She said the market hasn’t been open since 2019 due to COVID and state restrictions against large public gatherings.
“We finally felt safe so we could come back and have the market without fearing COVID restrictions,” said Snelling. “We could see four to five thousand people this weekend.”
Scott Snelling said in 2019 they had an attendance of close to 6,000 people.
“We love to see the mom’s and daughters and kids coming through the market,” Holly Snelling said. “Lots of families shop together and make it a tradition to come. ”
Jodi Allen of Shelbyville brought her daughters Kearah Allen of Shelbyville, Mykennah Allen of Orlando, Florida and Mikailah Clark of Houston, Texas.
“This is my first time to the market,” Kearah Allen said.
“I’m usually working and don’t get the chance to come to the market,” Jodi Allen said. “By the time I get off work they are usually closed.”
Mykennah Allen and Mikaila Clark looked over the wide array of craft items in the Schutzenfest building at the fairgrounds.
“I haven’t been to Hobnob before, but I am a fan of vendor fairs,” Mikaila Clark said.
“I really like to support the small community artists,” Mykennah Allen said.
Amanda Lach of Vandalia came to the Hobnob Harvest Market with her mom, Melody Lach of Vandalia, and aunt, Abby Harre, of Brownstown.
“We love Hobnob,” Amanda Lach said. “I come with my mom and my aunt every year. I look for anything and everything.”
Missy Ice traveled to the market from Salem along with her friend Andra Herdes of Noble.
Missy said she hasn’t missed a Hobnob Market when it comes to the Effingham area, while her friend Andra was experiencing the Hobnob market shopping experience for the first time.
“I really like the antiques,” Ice said. “I also like the crafts.”
“And I like the Mason jars,” Andra Herdes added.
