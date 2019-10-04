BENTON — Maggie L. Matlock, 30, of Mason, and Nathan G. Kirkley, 25, of Gays, were recently sentenced in federal court, on methamphetamine related charges, according to Steven D. Weinhoeft, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
In a press release on Friday, Weinhoeft said the sentencing in federal court was on Wednesday in the Benton courthouse.
On Oct. 2, Matlock was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment and fined $200. Matlock had previously pleaded guilty to a one-count federal indictment which charged that from on or about 2017, until on or about December 2018, in Effingham County; the State of Colorado; and elsewhere; Matlock conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine or “Ice.”
On September 30, 2019, Kirkley was sentenced to 97 months’ imprisonment and fined $200. Kirkley had previously pleaded guilty to a two-count federal indictment. Count 1 charged that from on or about June 2017, until on or about October 2018, in Effingham County, and elsewhere, Kirkley conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine.
Count 2 charged that on July 2, 2018, in Effingham County, Kirkley possessed with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, and the Effingham City Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.